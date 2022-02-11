The Irwins are set to join the star-studded line up. Getty

How soon, you ask? Much sooner than expected! Foxtel today announced that the show will be hitting screens on Wednesday, March 2 at 7.30pm LifeStyle or On Demand.

And don't stress if you don't have pay TV; Network 10 will air Celebrity Gogglebox Australia the following day on Thursday, March 3 at 8.30pm.

So mark your calendars and set a reminder in your phone, because a whole host of beloved comedians and TV stars will be appearing on Celebrity Gogglebox Australia.

A-List celebrities who will be joining Hamish and Zoe include Australia's favourite wildlife-loving family The Irwins – specifically, Terri, Bindi and Robert.

Hughesy and his wife Holly are also set to join. Getty

Bindi's daughter Grace won't be making an appearance as far as we know, but Robert said: "My family and I can't wait to be part of Celebrity Gogglebox.

"We are passionate Wildlife Warriors and conservationists but at the day's end, we love our family time watching TV together.

"Can't wait for everyone to get a little look into what a night at the Irwin household looks like!"

Other stars joining the line-up include funnyman Dave Hughes and wife Holly Ife, who works as a teacher and shares three kids with Hughesy.

Best friend duo Julia Morris and Nazeem Hussain will be bringing the laughs from their couches, with Julia returning hot on the heels of her latest sting hosting I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

And the list just keeps going: food icon Matt Preston and actor Lachy Hulme, designer Alex Perry, Joh Bailey and model Cheyenne Tozzi, and actor besties Celia Pacquola and Luke McGregor.

It's safe to say this is going to be one star-studded cast, so don't miss the Celebrity Gogglebox Australia premiere on Wednesday, March 2 at 7.30pm.

This article first appeared on our sister site, Now To Love.