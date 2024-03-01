Here, we list down a whole bunch of birthday freebies you can take advantage of on your special day... if you're signed up for the business loyalty programs of course!

Fortunately for those of you who love birthday freebies, Australia has a ton of establishments that offer all sorts of free birthday stuff. It’s quite commonplace nowadays for shops in big cities (like Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, or Adelaide) to offer birthday perks; they’ve found it an excellent way to maintain customer loyalty.

Everyone deserves a special treat on their birthday. The question is: how do you want to treat yourself on your birthday? Do you want a meal of comfort food from your favourite restaurant chain? How about getting some beauty products at a discount? Or would you like to try something quite new, like visiting a zoo?

Food and Drinks



Cheesecake Shop: You can get $5 off any cake you choose on your birthday!

The Pancake Parlour: Free sweet treat.

Muffin Break: Free muffin on your birthday.

Mrs Fields: Free cookie.

Krispy Kreme: Becoming an 'Inner Circle' member gets you a four-pack of Original Glazed doughnuts, in-store, on your birthday. The only catch is you have to be organised and make sure you're signed up four weeks BEFORE your birthday.

7-Eleven: Free Krispy Kreme doughnut.

Baker's Delight: One free scone of your choice.

Brumby's Bakery: Free treat... bread OR coffee.

Banjo's Bakery Cafe: Free sweet treat.

IKEA: Free cake.

Jamaica Blue: Complimentary slice of Jamaican Blue Cake.

Four Frogs (Sydney): Free crepe.

San Churro: Free birthday churros and $20 churros fiesta.

Cold Rock: Free Kiddies Cup with one mix-in.

Gelatissimo: Free scoop of ice-cream.

Gelato Messina: Free scoop of ice-cream if you've spent $10 with the app prior.

Baskin Robbins: Free ice-cream and discount on a birthday cake.

Crust Pizza: Free pizza!

Bondi Pizza: Free pizza.

Made in Italy: Free pizza.

Hog's Breath Cafe: Birthday meal voucher when you reach Gold status.

Ali Baba: Free kebab.

Sumo Salad: Free regular deli salad. However, you must have been a member for at least 14 days before your birthday, must have made at least one purchase in the year, and must be signed up for marketing emails.

Oporto: The more you visit, the better your birthday gift! Your gift ranges from 10 to 15 per cent off your order, a free birthday meal or a $20 credit.

Red Rooster: The more you visit, the better your birthday gift!

Lord of the Fries: Birthday voucher.

Huxtaburger: Free ice-cream burger.

Nando's: Free birthday meal! You receive a $15 Nando's voucher during your birthday month. Just make sure you're signed up to their loyalty programs six months before, or you won't be eligible that year!

Taco Bell: Free meal.

Lone Star Rib House: Free meal.

Spud Bar: Free spud.

Chat Thai: $10 birthday voucher.

New Shanghai: Free basket of dumplings when you dine in.

Hakataya Ramen: Free ramen.

Grill'd: Free snack chips, sweet potato chips, or zucchini chips... however, you must purchase a full-priced burger, salad or slider.

MOS Burger: 20 per cent off your meal.

Hello Harry: Free burger.

Outback Jacks Bar & Grill (WA only): Free main course meal when two or more mains are ordered.

Pancinos Italian Family Restaurant (VIC): Free meal.

TGI Fridays: Free birthday meal.

The Groove Train: Free meal.

Jesters: Free pie.

Panchos: Up to $25 off with the purchase of a main meal of equal or great value.

Hungry Jack's: Free Whopper when you spend $1.

McDonald's: A "special" surprise. Previously this has been a free cheeseburger, large fries or small sundae.

Salsas: Free burrito.

Mad Mex: Free burrito.

Noodle Box: $10 voucher.

Wokinabox: $10 birthday voucher.

Subway: Triple points with purchase on your birthday.

Boost Juice: Free original-sized drink.

Top Juice: Free medium drink when you purchase a salad.

Chatime: Free tea of any size, including one mix-in.

BWS: $5 off when you spend $40 or more.

Taylor's Wines: $50 voucher.

T2: Free full-size drink.

Donut King: One free small or regular-sized DK-crafted hot or cold drink.

Gloria Jeans Coffees: A free small drink.

Coffee Club: Free medium hot beverage.

Cibo Espresso: Free coffee.

Hudson's Coffee: A free small coffee.

Calvino Coffee: Free coffee.