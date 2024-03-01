Clothing and Apparel
David Jones: Annual $10 birthday reward.
Colette by Colette Hayman: $10 voucher when you spend $25.
Mimco: Depending on your tier level you can earn between $15 to $100 off.
Strandbags: 10 per cent off.
Ben Sherman: Surprise special discount.
Rivers: $10 birthday voucher.
Roxy: $10 to $30 off depending on your tier level.
City Chic: $20 birthday voucher.
Crossroads: $10 birthday voucher when you spend $50.
BONDS: The more you shop the better the voucher! At least $10 off a minimum spend of $20.
Bras 'N' Things: $20 off next order over $60.
MYER: Depending on your membership level, you can get $15, $20 or $30 off.
Country Road: Depending on your tier level you could score between $10 and $100 off.
Forever New: $25 birthday voucher.
Jeanswest: $10 voucher.
Rockmans: Up tp 25 per cent off.
Levi's: $20 off.
Anaconda: $10 off your next $50.
Kathmandu: $20 birthday voucher if you've shopping with them in the past 24 months.
Glue Store: $10 voucher.
H&M: 25 per cent off one item.
Surfstitch: $20 off when you spend $80.
General Pants Co: Surprise birthday voucher.
Billabong: $20 off.
Seafolly: Up to $40 off depending on tier level.
THE ICONIC: 20 per cent off voucher.
Cotton On: $5 voucher with a $20 minimum spend.
Katies: $20 voucher.
Sportscraft: Surprise birthday voucher.
JAG: Surprise birthday gift.
Veronica Maine: $30 voucher.
SABA: $25 birthday voucher.
Witchery: $10 off.
ASOS: 10 per cent off voucher.
Adidas: Birthday discount.
Novo Shoes: $20 birthday voucher.
Best & Less: 15 per cent off full-priced items.
Modibodi: Birthday voucher depending how much you spend.
kikki.K: $10 voucher when you spend $20.
Michael Hill: $50 voucher with a minimum spend.
Pandora: 15 per cent off.
Swarovski: 15 per cent off.
Beauty and Cosmetics
MECCA: Level 1, 2, 3, and 4 members of Beauty Loop get a birthday gift, however, to reach these levels you have to spend at least $300 during the year.
Kiehl’s: Birthday gift depending on your tier level.
Lancome: Birthday gift depending on your tier level.
Sephora: Enjoy bonus points on one purchase during your birthday month.
Adore Beauty: $!0 to $30 off depending on your tier level.
L’Occitane: Birthday gift for Level 3+ members.
Clinque: Birthday gift depending on your tier level.
Estee Lauder: Two deluxe samples with any purchase.
The Body Shop: $10 off.
Priceline: Surprise birthday voucher
Amcal: $5 voucher.
Terry White Chemists: 300 points voucher.
Just Cuts: Complimentary shampoo with a relaxing scalp massage.
Skin Candy: 50 per cent off birthday piercing.
Benefit Brow Bar: Exclusive birthday voucher.
Home, Lifestyle and Entertainment
Dusk: $20 off when you spend a minimum of $40.
Battery World: Surprise birthday voucher.
Dymocks: $5 to $10 off depending on level.
Captain Cook Cruises: 90-minute free cruise in Sydney Harbour, one house beverage and an Australian cheese and charcuterie board to share between two people.
Student Universe: $20 off next international flight.
Qantas Frequent Flyer: Unique discount on Qantas Wines when you spend $149 or more.
Adairs: $20 when you spend $50 or more.
Sheridan Outlet: Surprise birthday gift card.
Spotlight: $10 voucher.
Lincraft: $10 voucher.
Smiggle: $5 voucher.
JB HiFi: $10 birthday voucher.
EB Games: Birthday voucher between $10 and $20 off depending on tier level.
Village Cinemas: $10 birthday standard movie ticket.
Hoyts: Free small popcorn or drink
Cinebuzz: $9 ticket loaded into your account.
Taronga Zoo: $1 entry on your birthday.
Australia Zoo: Kids aged between 3 and 14 years old will get free admission on their birthday.
Timezone: $10 to $15 off depending on membership level.
Zone Bowling:10 per cent off birthday bowling packages, and two free games when you’re a Roller Elite member.