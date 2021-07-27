Has the winner of The Bachelor 2021 already been revealed? Channel Ten

Currently, both Sportsbet and TAB predict an identical final two for Jimmy Nicholson.

According to the sites, the two women the pilot will take to the finale are Holly Kingston and Brooke Cleal. The bets, however, differ when it comes to the second runner-up, with the former listing Lily Price to take out third place and the latter listing a tie between master key holder Jacinta Lal and dance teacher Ash Lawson.

The predicted winner, Holly, has been listed as a 1.50 on Sportsbet and a 1.10 on TAB. And, although it’s early days, viewers of the show certainly seem to back up the betting sites’ odds, with many claiming the marketing manager has already received the quintessential "winner edit."

Even the show’s alum seem certain Holly has captured Jimmy’s heart.

Both Sportsbet and TAB list Holly as the predicted winner for this season of The Bachelor. Channel Ten

"Calling it right here. In for the win," Chelsie McLeod, the winner from Matt Agnew's season, wrote on Instagram as she shared a clip of Holly's entrance.

"Winner winner chicken dinner," Megan Marx, who was on Richie Strahan's season, also said of Holly.

Bella Varelis, the runner-up from Locky Gilbert's season, also shared a clip of Holly and said: "My girl got the magic music."

Although, some public opinion quickly changed after an old post of Holly’s resurfaced and sparked controversy online.

In 2018, Holly shared a picture of herself with a dog in front of an American flag at the Wisdom Tree in Los Angeles, California. But it was the reality star's caption that really got people talking.

"#MAGA," was all Holly wrote alongside the photo. MAGA stands for Make America Great Again and it was former President of the United States Donald Trump's slogan while he was in office.

The reality star then received substantial backlash on Twitter, with many questioning their initial opinion of the 27-year-old as well as her potential winner status.

However, New Idea reached out to Holly for comment on the post in question, who explained that the caption is in no way a reflection of her political leanings.

"The comment I made on my Instagram caption from 2018 which made reference to US politics, was made in jest and with complete sarcasm intended," Holly tells us.

She continued: "It’s fairly evident I use satire a lot on my social media platforms. This comment in no way, shape or form is an accurate representation of my political beliefs."

So, have Sportsbet and TAB got it right? Will Holly actually win Jimmy’s heart? We guess we’ll just have to wait and see. In the meantime, we’ll be keeping our eyes wide open for more 'magic winner music' and fan theories.

