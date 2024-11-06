  •  
Advertisement
Home The Block

Jesse and Paige make heartwarming return to The Block

"They've been missed a lot."
Profile picture of Lauren Mills Journalist
Paige and Jesse The BlockChannel Nine

Jesse Maguire and Paige Beechey made a surprise return to The Block during the final week of the season.

Advertisement

Maddy and Charlotte, who replaced Jesse and Paige, were the ones who organised to bring them back on the show. The sisters wanted to meet the couple and wanted them to reunite with the other contestants.

Walking onto the site hand-in-hand, Jesse and Paige were all smiles as they were introduced to the sisters and saw the completed house.

“It must’ve been really hard for them to see what could’ve been,” Ricky said. “But, in the same sense, I was so happy to see them smile, and see them laugh, and see them still together.”

“It’s so good to have Jesse and Paige back onsite… since they left, they’ve been missed a lot,” Kristian said.

Advertisement
the block 2024 jesse and paige
The two had many arguments during their time on The Block. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Jesse and Paige left The Block early in the season following mental health concerns as the show was filming.

Just weeks after they decided to leave, Jesse and Paige announced they had postponed their wedding, leaving fans very curious as to whether the two were still together.

Following their return to The Block, it is clear Jesse and Paige are still together and seemingly better than ever!

Advertisement
the block jesse and paige
Jesse and Paige received a warm welcome following their return to The Block. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Their heartwarming welcome back to the show was unexpected and many fans took to X to share their opinions.

Advertisement
Profile picture of Lauren Mills
Journalist Lauren Mills Digital Content Producer

Lauren Mills currently works as a Digital Content Producer for Are Media. She writes primarily for New Idea though she also occasionally produces stories for other publications under the company name such as Now To Love and Who. Lauren began her studies at RMIT University in 2021, studying for a Bachelor of Communications, majoring in Journalism. As part of her time at RMIT, she completed a semester abroad where she continued her degree at North Carolina State University in the United States. Lauren later moved to South Australia and transferred her course to the University of South Australia where her degree transformed into a Bachelor of Journalism and Professional Writing - she then began her career in media in September 2023. Lauren produces articles covering all things fashion, health, beauty, and entertainment but particularly enjoys writing about travel, the latest TV shows, upcoming movies, and shopping content, however, her passion lies in all things music.

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement