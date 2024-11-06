Jesse and Paige make heartwarming return to The Block

Jesse Maguire and Paige Beechey made a surprise return to The Block during the final week of the season.

Maddy and Charlotte, who replaced Jesse and Paige, were the ones who organised to bring them back on the show. The sisters wanted to meet the couple and wanted them to reunite with the other contestants.

Walking onto the site hand-in-hand, Jesse and Paige were all smiles as they were introduced to the sisters and saw the completed house.

“It must’ve been really hard for them to see what could’ve been,” Ricky said. “But, in the same sense, I was so happy to see them smile, and see them laugh, and see them still together.”

“It’s so good to have Jesse and Paige back onsite… since they left, they’ve been missed a lot,” Kristian said.

The two had many arguments during their time on The Block. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Jesse and Paige left The Block early in the season following mental health concerns as the show was filming.

Just weeks after they decided to leave, Jesse and Paige announced they had postponed their wedding, leaving fans very curious as to whether the two were still together.

Following their return to The Block, it is clear Jesse and Paige are still together and seemingly better than ever!

Jesse and Paige received a warm welcome following their return to The Block. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Their heartwarming welcome back to the show was unexpected and many fans took to X to share their opinions.

Paige couldn’t wait to leave …. Yet now returns …. As if nothing happened 🤨 #TheBlock — CheekyMonkey (@Mick_1969_xxx) November 6, 2024

#TheBlock Yeah, I get it, not many of you are fans of them, I'm not either.



But if it really was the girls idea to get them back in and not just something production set up previously…that's pretty nice of the girls, innit? — Skyla Barrett (@pkluver944) November 6, 2024

Considering how pissed off she was that they left, Kylie is not going to be happy Paige doesn't like her house #TheBlock — Tiffanyy Pogmore (@TiffanyyAmbeer) November 6, 2024

Why bring Jesse and Paige back? #TheBlock — sydney. (@_sydney_chanel_) November 6, 2024