Jimmy and Holly have officially moved in together.

"We may have had 18+ lovers quarrels and smell like a communal garbage disposal BUT we’re still smiling because we’ve moved in! (Kinda)," Holly penned in an Instagram post over the weekend.

The couple also documented their first night in the "new pad", which involved a pizza date on the floor and a lot of unpacking.

Jimmy first revealed that they were moving in together a few weeks ago, where he shared a photo of him and Holly and wrote: "All smiles to have settled on the new digs. Guess who my roommate is?"

"Ok, so I may not have had a win with the motorbike in the living room." Instagram

Since then, the couple have been taking fans along with them on their moving journey, including Jimmy's unconventional furniture choices.

"Ok, so I may not have had a win with the motorbike in the living room," Jimmy said, after revealing his unsuccessful attempt at convincing Holly to let his motorbike stay inside.

"I won’t let this minor setback tarnish my cutting edge interior design ideas. Stay tuned."

The couple is still going strong after confessing their love for one another on The Bachelor. Ten

The couple join several other Bachie couples who have stayed together after the show, where Holly made a massive impression on Jimmy that very first night.

The impromptu red carpet date solidified Holly's position as a frontrunner, which is why it came as no surprise to viewers when Jimmy chose her during the finale.

"It started with a cheeky wine on the red carpet and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you. I love you," the pilot said after the finale aired.

