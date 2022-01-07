"You have brought us so much joy." Instagram

The post was soon inundated with celebratory messages from a few famous faces, including Simon's fellow Wiggly friend, Anthony Field.

"Holy Birthday Asher! You’ll be playing lock for the Tigers soon!!!"

Newest Purple Wiggle, and former Justice Crew member, John Pearce also penned a message of support, writing: "Aww happy Birthday little man."

Not to be outdone, FHIT trainer Lauren also shared a sweet tribute to her son.

"Happy 1st Birthday Asher! You are our everything and we have loved every moment with you.🎈," the proud mother wrote.

"You are our everything." Instagram

"We love seeing your sweet, cheeky and inquisitive personality develop every single day. You light up our life. ❤️☀️ @simon_wiggle



"I can’t believe how quickly this year has gone."

As well as also receiving messages of support from the Blue and Purple Wiggles, Loz's post earned a comment from MAFS alum Jules Robinson, who penned: "Happy bday lil man x."

Simon and Lauren announced Asher's arrival on January 10th, 2021.

"I am so overcome with emotion and overwhelming feelings of love that it’s impossible to put in to words everything I am feeling right now. ❤️" Simon wrote on Instagram to announce the news as he shared the first pics of his newborn.

Simon and Lauren welcomed Asher in January 2021. Instagram

"@lozhannaford and I are so fortunate, happy and blessed to have you in our lives. 🙏🏼 Welcome to the world ASHER WILLIAM PRYCE 💙



"In an instant, I can’t imagine my life without you being here."

The parents first met while on tour with the Wiggles in 2011 and have been married since January 2017. The Red Wiggle has since confessed that he was instantly smitten by the dancer.

"We had an instant attraction and bond together," Simon told the Daily Mail in 2018.

"We were inseparable straight away," Lauren added. "We built such a wonderful friendship through touring and training together which naturally progressed into an incredible relationship and the love that we now share together."

For your own fairytale love story, sign up for eharmony.