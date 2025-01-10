After creating a world of internet buzz over the unlikely, but apparently delicious combination of ice cream and olive oil, Melbourne couple and founders of Supper Supply took on their next challenge, introducing The Big Board to market.

For Dani and Billy, the aim of the game was to create a chopping board that was not only large enough to fit “more than an onion”, but also didn’t add any additional waste to landfill.

With this green thinking in mind, the couple took to renewable sugarcane and post consumer recycled plastics to create what is now known as The Big Board.

Dishwasher safe, sleek and lacking of unnecessary holes, this big blue board has been designed perfectly for the home-chef.

What makes this chopping board better than others?

Unlike standard chopping boards, The Big Board has been designed with materials that not only stand the testament of time but are also significantly more practical and healthy to use in the kitchen.

In just one year “the average person could ingest up to 10 credit cards worth of plastic” says a North Dakota State University study. With most Australians owning and using the standard white chopping board, we could too be part of this statistic – frightening, right?

Thankfully, The Big Board takes a healthier approach, using materials that have a whole lot less microplastics than the white plastic alternative.

Better again, Supper Supply’s chopping board offers a much larger surface to cut up your fruit and veg than that of a standard size board, a win is a win!

01 The big board in blueberry $60 at Supper Supply Crafted with renewable sugarcane and post-consumer recycled plastics, the big board was designed with the home chef in mind. Large enough to Key features: BPA free

Dishwasher safe

Strain resistant

Dimensions: 390 x 290 x 11mm Shop now

