Australia’s, nay the world’s, fascination with this kitchen appliance just isn’t fading. Far from being a fad, the air fryer has quickly become a must-have item and one of the most popular appliance hashtags on social media. So should you buy one – and if so, which one is right for you?

Advertisement

With their ability to create delicious, crispy dishes using minimal oil, they offer a healthier alternative to traditional frying. Whether you’re whipping up chips, roasting veg, or even baking, air fryers have made it easier than ever to enjoy guilt-free indulgence. Their versatility and ease of use have earned them a permanent spot on our kitchen benchtops as they’re perfect for busy families and food enthusiasts alike.

Ready to expand your weeknight dinner menu? Below are our top picks for the best air fryers to shop this year.

2024’s top air fryers Tefal Easy Fry Classic Air Fryer, $88 at The Good Guys (here’s why) Ninja DoubleStack XXXL Air Fryer, $418 at Harvey Norman (here’s why) Philips 7000 Series Air Fryer Combi XXL – 8.3L, $416 at Amazon (here’s why)

The best air fryers 2024

01 Tefal Easy Fry Classic Air Fryer $88 at The Good Guys If you’re looking for a no-frills air fryer that works well and doesn’t break the bank, you can’t go wrong with the Tefal Easy Fry Classic Fryer. It has hundreds of 5-star reviews and comes in a sleek black colour that will look great in any kitchen, plus, the compact design won’t take up too much bench space. It has a 1.2kg capacity which is designed for around 3-4 people. It also offers easy cleaning with dishwasher-friendly parts. Key features: 60-minute timer

Adjustable temperature range 80-200 degrees

4 cooking functions

Auto shut off

Removable grid plates Also available at: $249 from Amazon

$189.99 from BIG W Shop now 02 Ninja DoubleStack XXXL 9.5L Air Fryer $418 at Harvey Norman The DoubleStack XXXL is the latest Air Fryer innovation from Ninja, and is an improved version of the popular Dual Zone Air Fryer. The Double Stack still offers two separate cooking zones but saves your counter space by stacking the drawers. It also comes with an upgraded feature of allowing you to cook four foods at once thanks to the stacked meal rack which you can insert into the drawers. The Air Fryer comes with six cooking functions and a 9.5 litre capacity, and the best part is you can wash it in the dishwasher. Key features: 9.5L capacity

DualZone Technology for simultaneous cooking

Doublestack Air frying technology to cook four foods at once

Smart Finish for synchronised dish completion

Match Cook to sync settings across both zones

Six versatile cooking functions Also available at: $449.95 from Ninja Kitchen

$449 from Bing Lee

$419 from Amazon Shop now 03 Philips 7000 Series Air Fryer Combi XXL – 8.3L $416 at Amazon This air fryer is the most powerful and largest air fryer in the Philips range and can even hold a whole chicken. This air fryer has 22 cooking methods, 100 auto-cook programs and access to hundreds of verified recipes through the Nutri-U app. You can also send recipes directly to your air fryer to cook and monitor remotely. Best yet, it’s easy to clean, with all the parts being dishwasher safe. Key features: NutriU app offers guidance for a wider variety of healthy meals

Rapid CombiAir Technology cooks food quickly and perfectly

Wide range of cooking functions for more versatility

Hot air cooking for healthier meals without the need for oil

Intuitive display and auto-cook programmes Also available at: $479 from The Good Guys

$419 from Bing Lee

$599 from David Jones Shop Now 04 Breville the Smart Oven Air Fryer $499 at The Good Guys With 10 cooking functions, it operates as an oven as well as an air fryer, meaning it can bake, roast, grill and even slow cook. Unlike other air fryers, the Breville Smart Oven has more of a mini-oven look to it with its wire trays and glass front. The air fryer oven comes with a functional dial and LCD display, element IQ cooking technology to create the ideal cooking environment, and the glass screen and oven light which allows you to keep an eye on your food as it cooks. Key features: Versatile 10-in-1 cooking functions, including air fry, roast, and dehydrate

Element IQ Technology for precise heat control and even cooking

Extra-large capacity, perfect for family meals or batch cooking

Super convection feature for faster, crispier results

LCD display with easy-to-use controls for seamless operation Also available at: $579 from Breville

$499 from Harvey Norman

$499 from Bing Lee Shop Now

05 Kogan 9L Digital Air Fryer $89.99 at Kogan With an average review score of 4.8, this affordable air fryer has proven to be a popular option with Kogan buyers. The air fryer features a decent 9-litre capacity, 12 present cooking programs and multiple cooking functions which include air fry, bake and grill. There is also a handy “keep warm” function if you’ve prepared your food but you aren’t ready to eat it yet. Key features: Spacious 9L cooking capacity

Automatic shut-off for safety

Delay start function

12-hour timer

Keep warm function

12 preset cooking functions

Multiple cooking functions Also available at: $120 at Amazon

$89.99 at Dick Smith Shop Now

Advertisement

06 Sunbeam Multi Function Oven + Air Fryer $219 at The Good Guys We love the versatility and ease of this all-in-one air fryer. You will be able to bake pizzas up to 12 inches and roast chickens up to 2.8kg with precision cooking control and temperatures up to 230c. Its intuitive touch controls and digital display offer simple operation, while six cooking modes ensure versatility. You will have a mesh air fry basket, baking pan, wire rack and removable crumb tray to cook everything you need. Key features: 1550-1850 watts with a turbo heat fan

6 multifunctional cooking modes: air fry, grill, pizza, bake, convection, warm

Control knobs and adjustable timer

Stainless steel design

Removable crumb tray Also available at: $229 from Bing Lee

$254.15 from Myer

$239 from Amazon Shop Now

07 Devanti 7L Air Fryer $103.95 at Amazon With a chic all-black LCD display, this air fryer will take pride of place on your kitchen countertop. Other great features include a two hour keep warm function, an auto shut-off function, non-stick pan, heat shield vent for good air circulation, bonus food divider, grill rack and tongs, and not least, easy to clean with dishwasher-safe components. Key features: 7L capacity with 2000W power for efficient cooking

Multifunctional with air fry, rotisserie, grill, bake, and dehydrate modes

8 preset cooking programs

60-minute timer setting

Adjustable temperature control from 80 to 200°C

Intuitive touch controls and digital display for easy use Also available at: $109.95 from Kitchen Warehouse

$107.95 from Myer

$103.95 from Catch.com.au Shop Now

08 Russell Hobbs 8 Litre Satisfry Extra Large Air Fryer $179 at The Good Guys With its rapid air technology and 10 preset cooking modes including chips, vegetables, fish, and more, you can prepare family-sized portions with up to 75% less fat than traditional frying with this Russell Hobbs Air Fryer. Its sleek black finish and digital touch controls offer a modern feel and while its 8 litre capacity is spacious its design is quite compact. The air fryer has temperatures reaching 220°C, non-stick removable parts, and a mid-cycle alert, making cooking a breeze. Better yet, the dishwasher-safe basket and crisping plates ensure easy cleaning. Key features: 8-litre capacity for family-sized portions

10 preset cooking modes for versatile meals

Rapid air technology for healthier, low-oil frying

Digital touch controls with a sleek black finish

Dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning Also available at: $155.16 from Amazon

$159.96 from Harris Scarfe

$199 from BIG W Shop Now

09 Tefal Fry Delight Air Fryer $210 at Amazon Prepare healthier meals with the Tefal Fry Delight Air Fryer. This compact appliance uses Tefal’s air pulse technology to circulate hot air, cooking crispy, oil-free foods. It features a fully adjustable thermostat and six pre-set temperature settings for versatile cooking. The removable cooking tray and basket are dishwasher safe for easy cleaning. With an 800-gram capacity, it’s ideal for quickly making favourite meals and desserts for the whole family in just 30 minutes. Key features: Tefal’s air pulse technology for oil-free, crispy cooking

Fully adjustable thermostat with six pre-set temperature settings

Removable, dishwasher-safe cooking tray and basket for easy cleaning

Compact design with an 800-gram capacity

Cooks meals and desserts in as little as 30 minutes Also available at: $199.50 from Kogan Shop Now

Advertisement

10 Ninja Airfryer Max with 6 Functions $178 at Amazon Enjoy guilt-free fried food with up to 75% less fat compared to traditional frying. The AX Crisp Technology uses 230°C superheated air, cooking food up to 30% faster than the Ninja AF100, delivering crispy results with minimal oil. The XL 5.2L ceramic-coated non-stick basket and crisper plate hold 1.4 kilograms of chips or chicken wings. With multiple functions—air fry, roast, bake, and reheat—and smart temperature control, clean-up is a breeze. Key features: Up to 75% less fat compared to traditional frying

AX Crisp Technology with 230°C superheated air for faster cooking

XL 5.2L ceramic-coated non-stick basket and crisper plate

Multi-functional with air fry, roast, bake, and reheat options

Smart processor adjusts temperature and fan speed for even cooking Also available at: $178 from Catch.com.au

$149 from The Good Guys

$179 from Bing Lee Shop Now

How do air fryers work?

Air fryers cook food by circulating hot air through the vessel and tray that the food is on. Air fryers come with a basket ‘tray’ or oven-style tray that acts as a cooking chamber, a small amount of oil is then added and the fan inside uses rapid air technology to quickly heat up to temperatures of 200 degrees Celsius to evenly distribute the minimal oil and heat to give a deep fried, crispy texture.

Should I buy an air fryer?

There are pros and cons to every appliance – and it’s true that so many “gadgets” end up stored in a cupboard, forgotten and greasy. The air fryer doesn’t seem to be cupboard-bound yet – and that’s because they are so easy to use all the family can get their heads around it, they’re quick and they are the healthier alternative to their deep-fryer cousins. On the other hand, they aren’t the “miracle” appliance that can do everything – for example, they can’t cook pasta (unless you want to try the latest TikTok trend Pasta Chips which we can say are delicious) or rice. Plus they are quite bulky, taking up a fair bit of bench space.

What size air fryer do I need in Australia?

The size air fryer you need depends on a few factors, including:

Advertisement

How many people will be using it: a two-person household may not need the same size air fryer as a five-person household.

The size of your kitchen: How big is your kitchen and how much room do you have for your air fryer?

Bench space and storage: If you plan to keep your air fryer on your bench, you need to consider its dimensions as most air fryers are quite bulky. You should also consider the colour and look of the appliance and if it will match your kitchen.

Want the latest food content? Sign up to our Food Newsletter for recipes tips, advice and offers. sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use