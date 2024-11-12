Not all of us have the space to house a full-size dishwasher in our kitchens. That’s why smaller, even benchtop, dishwashers have grown in popularity in recent years, so that even the tiniest of rooms can reap the benefits of the trusty dishwasher.

Here, we round up Australia’s best small dishwashers to buy for 2024.

Our top 3 small dishwashers for 2024

Devanti Benchtop Dishwasher, $375.95 at Amazon Bosch 60cm Series 2 Freestanding Silver Dishwasher, $699 at Bing Lee Fisher & Paykel Single DishDrawer Dishwasher, $1,699 at Appliances Online

The best small dishwasher options in Australia

Devanti Benchtop Dishwasher

$375.95 at Amazon

There’s nothing more convenient than a conventional dishwasher. This benchtop washer is easy to install and saves space, with quiet-operation and a simple LED screen. Featuring eight place settings and six cleaning programs, your kitchenware will sparkle in no time. And with a stainless steel finish and interior, this cleaning companion won’t be an eyesore while it gets the job done.

Key features:

3.5 star rating.

8 place settings.

Push button functions.

LED display.

6 cleaning programs.

Delay start function.

Removable cutlery basket.

Removable spray arm for easy cleaning.

Available at:

Bosch 60cm Series 2 Freestanding Silver Dishwasher

$699 at Bing Lee

If you’re after something a touch bigger, this 60-cm freestanding dishwasher may be the ticket. The Aquatop system provides fail-safe leak protection and it also comes with smart features like a child lock and DosageAssist. You’ll love the sleek silver look which is complemented by an anti-fingerprint protection, and also enjoy the handy 13 place settings.

Key features:

Anti Fingerprint finish

Child door lock

Quiet running with EcoSilence drive

Automatic detergent and rinse aid sensor

Time delay start

Can accommodate large dishes

60cm X 60cm X 84.5cm

Available at:

Fisher & Paykel Single DishDrawer Dishwasher

$1,699 at Appliances Online

With a seven place setting capacity, this dish drawer cleans a large amount of kitchenware in one hit. You also won’t have to worry about higher water costs, as this dishdrawer has a 4.5 star WELS water rating, as well as a 3.5 star energy rating. As a bonus, its sleek stainless steel finish will suit any kitchen.

Key features:

7 place settings.

Fan-assisted drying.

End of cycle alarm.

Child lock, flood protection, and other safety features.

Wi-Fi connectivity.

6 wash programs.

Available at:

Midea Mini Dishwasher

$399 at Big W

Small but deceivingly spacious, the second generation of this mini benchtop portable dishwasher is powerful and innovative. With no plumbing required, it is ready to use with limited water consumption and a self-cleaning filter system. It has six pre-set wash programs (including an ECO mode and 1-hour wash), a convenient bottom drawer, and an LED digital panel, this pocket rocket is perfect for renters.

Key features:

Installation free.

Plumbing free.

Compact.

6 pre-set wash programs.

Bottom drawer.

LED digital panel.

Self-cleaning filter system.

Available at:

Kleenmaid Freestanding Dishwasher

$879 at Myer

In a trendy black stainless steel, this freestanding dishwasher comes equipped with six programs, an LED display, and electronic control. Holding 12 place settings and whisper quiet capabilities, the dishwasher has a self-cleaning filter system, anti overflow protection, and an adjustable top basket.

Key features:

12 place settings.

Hygienic sanitisation option.

Whisper quiet.

Self-cleaning filter system.

Child safety lock.

Delayed start.

Available at:

Is it worth getting a small dishwasher?

Whether or not you should invest in a small dishwasher really depends on your living circumstances. If you’re in a position where you’re renting or have limited space in your kitchen, you may find the convenience of benchtop dishwashers a worthwhile addition to your home. But it’s important to note that the size capacity and drying capabilities of smaller dishwashers will never match that of bigger machines.

