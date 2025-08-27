Some of the best anti-chafing shorts start at just $15

Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

Summer in Australia is all fun and games… until the thigh chafe kicks in. We’ve all been there — the slow shuffle walk, the desperate search for shade, the wish you’d worn something else.

Thankfully, anti-chafing shorts exist. Lightweight, breathable, and designed to move with you, they keep you cool, smooth, and irritation-free.

Slip them under a dress or skirt and you’ll wonder how you ever survived summer without them. Here are the best pairs to shop now.

The best anti-chafing shorts in Australia

01 Thigh Society Cooling Shorts $59 at Thigh Society Best for: hot weather Designed with silky, breathable fabric that actually lowers your body temperature, these are a must-have for steamy summer days. Lightweight and non-constricting, they feel more like a second skin than shapewear. Sizes: XS to 6XL | Colours: Black, Beige, Almond, Raisin, Blush, Rosette shop now

02 SPANXsculpt Seamless Power Mid-Thigh Short $84.95 at The Iconic Best for: 360-degree sculpting Spanx are famous for their smoothing abilities, and this mid-thigh short does exactly that while keeping you chafe-free. With a seamless finish and a lightweight feel, it’s perfect under skirts or dresses for all-day comfort. Sizes: S to XXL | Colours: Very Black, Soft Nude shop now

03 SKIMS Seamless Sculpt Mid-Thigh Short $80 at SKIMS Best for: shaping If you’re after anti-chafing and smoothing in one, SKIMS delivers. These shorts feature supportive compression with a stay-put waistband and silicone grips to prevent rolling. Sizes: XS to 4XL | Colours: Sand, Mica, Clay, Ochre, Sienna, Jasper, Cocoa, Onyx SHOP NOW

04 Boody Bamboo Shorts $26.95 at Boody Best for: a budget buy Made from eco-friendly bamboo, these shorts are soft, breathable, and naturally temperature-regulating. A sustainable choice that doesn’t compromise on comfort. Sizes: XS to 4XL | Colours: Black, Shell, White shop now

05 Bonds Chafe Off Short $14.99 $24.99 at Bonds Best for: all-day comfort These shorts deliver comfortable, friction-free wear through their cooling, moisture-wicking bamboo blend and specially designed “chafe off” panel — so you can stay dry, smooth, and confident all day. Sizes: 10 to 24 | Colours: Nu Black, Put It In Neutral, Rust Daze, Summer Storm shop now

What are the best shorts to prevent chafing? The best anti-chafing shorts are those that blend comfort, moisture control, and a reliable stay-put fit.



Spanx hits the sweet spot for versatility, SKIMS delivers confident shaping, and Thigh Society shines for breathability.



For accessible everyday wear, Boody and Bonds bring excellent options. Do anti-chafing shorts work? For most people, anti-chafing shorts are the most reliable, comfortable solution — often more effective than creams or powders because they last all day without needing reapplication.



Many women say once they try them, they never go through a summer without them.

