Some of the best anti-chafing shorts start at just $15

Summer in Australia is all fun and games… until the thigh chafe kicks in. We’ve all been there — the slow shuffle walk, the desperate search for shade, the wish you’d worn something else.
Thankfully, anti-chafing shorts exist. Lightweight, breathable, and designed to move with you, they keep you cool, smooth, and irritation-free.
Slip them under a dress or skirt and you’ll wonder how you ever survived summer without them. Here are the best pairs to shop now.
The best anti-chafing shorts in Australia
01
Thigh Society Cooling Shorts
$59 at Thigh Society
Best for: hot weather
Designed with silky, breathable fabric that actually lowers your body temperature, these are a must-have for steamy summer days. Lightweight and non-constricting, they feel more like a second skin than shapewear.
Sizes: XS to 6XL | Colours: Black, Beige, Almond, Raisin, Blush, Rosette
02
SPANXsculpt Seamless Power Mid-Thigh Short
$84.95 at The Iconic
Best for: 360-degree sculpting
Spanx are famous for their smoothing abilities, and this mid-thigh short does exactly that while keeping you chafe-free. With a seamless finish and a lightweight feel, it’s perfect under skirts or dresses for all-day comfort.
Sizes: S to XXL | Colours: Very Black, Soft Nude
03
SKIMS Seamless Sculpt Mid-Thigh Short
$80 at SKIMS
Best for: shaping
If you’re after anti-chafing and smoothing in one, SKIMS delivers. These shorts feature supportive compression with a stay-put waistband and silicone grips to prevent rolling.
Sizes: XS to 4XL | Colours: Sand, Mica, Clay, Ochre, Sienna, Jasper, Cocoa, Onyx
04
Boody Bamboo Shorts
$26.95 at Boody
Best for: a budget buy
Made from eco-friendly bamboo, these shorts are soft, breathable, and naturally temperature-regulating. A sustainable choice that doesn’t compromise on comfort.
Sizes: XS to 4XL | Colours: Black, Shell, White
05
Bonds Chafe Off Short
$14.99
$24.99 at Bonds
Best for: all-day comfort
These shorts deliver comfortable, friction-free wear through their cooling, moisture-wicking bamboo blend and specially designed “chafe off” panel — so you can stay dry, smooth, and confident all day.
Sizes: 10 to 24 | Colours: Nu Black, Put It In Neutral, Rust Daze, Summer Storm
The best anti-chafing shorts are those that blend comfort, moisture control, and a reliable stay-put fit.
Spanx hits the sweet spot for versatility, SKIMS delivers confident shaping, and Thigh Society shines for breathability.
For accessible everyday wear, Boody and Bonds bring excellent options.
For most people, anti-chafing shorts are the most reliable, comfortable solution — often more effective than creams or powders because they last all day without needing reapplication.
Many women say once they try them, they never go through a summer without them.
