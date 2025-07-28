  •  
The best Shapewear for an instant confidence boost

These pieces have you covered- literally!
stephanie de nobile
three models wearing shapewear
Ask any woman what her secret wardrobe weapon of choice is and chances are, it’s shapewear.  

The ultimate sidekick for a little added comfort and support, shapewear can help smooth out lumps and bumps (all which are very natural and normal) and gives us the confident boost we need to step out in style.

Whether you have a big event coming up or simply want a little extra coverage day-to-day, we’ve rounded up the best shapewear pieces to have on your radar.

The best Shapewear to buy in 2025

Spanx SPANXsculpt OnCore Mid-Thigh Short
(Credit: The Iconic )

01

Spanx SPANXsculpt OnCore Mid-Thigh Short

$149.95 at The Iconic

These sculpting shapewear shorts feature edge-bonded side panels for ultra smoothness and comfort. Perfect for when you need a little extra core support.

Material: 81% Nylon + 19% Elastane

Key features:

  •  High waisted fit; mid-thigh cut
  • Smooth stretch fabric
  • Seamless design
  • Bonded tummy panels and edge-bonded side panels

Available at:

Shop now
Nancy Ganz Body Define Ultimate Backless Strapless Slip in Black
(Credit: Nancy Ganz )

02

Nancy Ganz Body Define Ultimate Backless Strapless Slip in Black

$199.95 at Myer

This full body slip provides the ultimate coverage made with lightweight yet supportive fabric for all day comfort.  

Featuring detachable straps and a backless design for versatile wear.

Material: 50% Nylon, 50% Spandex

Key features:

  • Strapless and backless
  • 4 rows of hook & eye adjustment for flexibility 
  • Built-in panties
  • Detachable straps

Available at:

Shop now
Boody Seamfree Undershorts with Pocket beige
(Credit: Boody )

03

Boody Seamfree Undershorts with Pocket 6″ in Shell

$26.95 at Boody

Comfortable and functional, these mid length undershorts include a side pocket for carrying around essentials.

A bonus? It’s made with anti-chafe protection for easy wear.  

Material: 79% Viscose made from bamboo, 15% Nylon, 6% Elastane.

Key features:

  • Bamboo seam free fabric
  • 6” inseam
  • Right side pocket
  • High waisted fit

Available at:

Shop Now
Target Seamless Sculpt Mid Thigh Bodysuit black
(Credit: Target )

04

Target Seamless Sculpt Mid Thigh Bodysuit- Black

$25 at Target

With its seamless design, wire free cups and adjustable straps this, mid-thigh bodysuit is a wardrobe staple.

Its super soft blend of nylon and stretch elastane makes it comfortable to wear with a flattering contoured fit.

Material: Nylon/Elastane

Key features:

  • Sculpting design
  • Stretch elastane for comfort
  • Scoop v-neckline with wire free soft cups
  • Thin adjustable shoulder straps
  • Mid length leg

Available at:

Shop Now
Bras n Things Cooling Seamfree High Waist V-String
(Credit: Bras n Things )

05

Bras n Things Cooling Seamfree High Waist V-String

$34.99 at Bras n Things

These bestselling briefs are perfect for everyday wear thanks to a seam free high waisted design.

Available in nude or black so you can easily pair with any outfit.

Material: 81% Nylon 18% Elastane 1% Cotton

Key features:

  • Smooth, seamfree design
  • High Waist V-String
  • Constructed using breathable, cooling yarn

Available at:

Shop Now

stephanie de nobile
Stephanie De Nobile

