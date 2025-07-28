The best Shapewear for an instant confidence boost

Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

Ask any woman what her secret wardrobe weapon of choice is and chances are, it’s shapewear.

Advertisement

The ultimate sidekick for a little added comfort and support, shapewear can help smooth out lumps and bumps (all which are very natural and normal) and gives us the confident boost we need to step out in style.

Whether you have a big event coming up or simply want a little extra coverage day-to-day, we’ve rounded up the best shapewear pieces to have on your radar.

The best Shapewear to buy in 2025