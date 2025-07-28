The best Shapewear for an instant confidence boost

Ask any woman what her secret wardrobe weapon of choice is and chances are, it’s shapewear.
The ultimate sidekick for a little added comfort and support, shapewear can help smooth out lumps and bumps (all which are very natural and normal) and gives us the confident boost we need to step out in style.
Whether you have a big event coming up or simply want a little extra coverage day-to-day, we’ve rounded up the best shapewear pieces to have on your radar.
The best Shapewear to buy in 2025
01
Spanx SPANXsculpt OnCore Mid-Thigh Short
$149.95 at The Iconic
These sculpting shapewear shorts feature edge-bonded side panels for ultra smoothness and comfort. Perfect for when you need a little extra core support.
Material: 81% Nylon + 19% Elastane
Key features:
- High waisted fit; mid-thigh cut
- Smooth stretch fabric
- Seamless design
- Bonded tummy panels and edge-bonded side panels
Available at:
- $149.95 from The Iconic
- $134 from ASOS
- $149.95 from David Jones
02
Nancy Ganz Body Define Ultimate Backless Strapless Slip in Black
$199.95 at Myer
This full body slip provides the ultimate coverage made with lightweight yet supportive fabric for all day comfort.
Featuring detachable straps and a backless design for versatile wear.
Material: 50% Nylon, 50% Spandex
Key features:
- Strapless and backless
- 4 rows of hook & eye adjustment for flexibility
- Built-in panties
- Detachable straps
Available at:
- $199.95 from Myer
- $199.95 from The Iconic
- $99 from David Jones
03
Boody Seamfree Undershorts with Pocket 6″ in Shell
$26.95 at Boody
Comfortable and functional, these mid length undershorts include a side pocket for carrying around essentials.
A bonus? It’s made with anti-chafe protection for easy wear.
Material: 79% Viscose made from bamboo, 15% Nylon, 6% Elastane.
Key features:
- Bamboo seam free fabric
- 6” inseam
- Right side pocket
- High waisted fit
Available at:
- $26.95 from Boody
04
Target Seamless Sculpt Mid Thigh Bodysuit- Black
$25 at Target
With its seamless design, wire free cups and adjustable straps this, mid-thigh bodysuit is a wardrobe staple.
Its super soft blend of nylon and stretch elastane makes it comfortable to wear with a flattering contoured fit.
Material: Nylon/Elastane
Key features:
- Sculpting design
- Stretch elastane for comfort
- Scoop v-neckline with wire free soft cups
- Thin adjustable shoulder straps
- Mid length leg
Available at:
- $25 from Target
05
Bras n Things Cooling Seamfree High Waist V-String
$34.99 at Bras n Things
These bestselling briefs are perfect for everyday wear thanks to a seam free high waisted design.
Available in nude or black so you can easily pair with any outfit.
Material: 81% Nylon 18% Elastane 1% Cotton
Key features:
- Smooth, seamfree design
- High Waist V-String
- Constructed using breathable, cooling yarn
Available at:
- $34.99 from Bras N Things
- $34.99 from The Iconic