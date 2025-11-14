Princess Catherine shares exciting details about her special Christmas event

Princess Catherine is continuing one of her beloved annual traditions this year by hosting another Christmas concert.

Advertisement

This year, the Princess of Wales will host her fifth “Together at Christmas” concert, and the theme is “love in all its forms”.

Buckingham Palace announced on November 13 that it will be held on December 5 at Westminster Abbey.

“In a world that can often feel fragmented and disconnected, love is the force that reconnects us all – spanning generations, communities, cultures, and faiths,” the Palace said in a statement.

“As we approach the Christmas season, we are reminded of the power of togetherness. The evening will highlight the transformative power of investing in one another with compassion, presence, and joy.”

Advertisement

Princess Catherine’s annual Christmas concert is a beloved affair. (Credit: Getty)

Who is going to Princess Catherine’s Christmas concert?

Around 1600 people are expected to attend, including a mix of celebrities and members of the royal family.

The Holiday star Kate Winslet is due to attend, along with actress and singer Hannah Waddingham, singer Dan Smith, and British actor Chiwetel Ejiofor. All four stars will also give readings.

Advertisement

Others will include people who have launched initiatives to bring people together, and those who have dedicated time or volunteered to unite communities.

The service will feature Westminster Abbey’s renowned choir, which will sing beloved British carols and other musical performances.

The concert will include a range of performances and readings. (Credit: Getty)

Last year, Prince William and Princess Kate brought their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, to the event.

Advertisement

The event will also include a tribute to Katherine, the Duchess of Kent, who died at the age of 92 in September.

Before the event, guests will hear music performed by young musicians supported by Future Talent, the charity founded by the late Duchess to help gifted children from low-income families across the UK.

The concert will also be filmed for broadcast on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in the UK.

Outside will be transformed into a festive environment, in partnership with plantsman and horticulturalist Jamie Butterworth. The Royal Horticultural Society will also donate wreaths produced by schoolchildren and ambassadors, which will be displayed inside.

Advertisement