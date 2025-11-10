Everything you need to know about Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent

Prince Edward has been grieving following the death of his beloved wife, Katharine.

Katharine was laid to rest at Westminster Cathedral in London on September 16, and Edward has been supported by the Royal Family.

On Sunday, November 9, the Duke of Kent made a rare appearance amid his grief as he attended the 2025 National Service of Remembrance at The Cenotaph.

He was supported by Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, as they paid tribute to remember those who have died in combat.

Edward, 90, looked sombre as he paid his respects on Remembrance Sunday, after serving 21 years in the Armed Forces himself.

Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent, made a sombre appearance at the Remembrance Sunday service alongside Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh. (Credit: Getty)

Is Prince Edward the oldest living British royal?

Yes, the Duke of Kent became the oldest living member of the British royal family following the death of his wife, Katharine.

Katharine was 92 years old when she died, and Prince Edward turned 90 on October 9, 2025, just weeks after her death.

How is the Duke of Kent related to Queen Elizabeth?

Prince Edward is the first cousin of Queen Elizabeth.

His father, Prince George, was the younger brother of King George VI, Queen Elizabeth’s father.

The Duke’s mother, Princess Marina, was also the first cousin of Queen Elizabeth’s husband, Prince Philip.

Edward is the first cousin of Queen Elizabeth. (Credit: Getty)

Does Prince Edward have a medical condition?

Little is known about Prince Edward’s health, but he suffered a mild stroke in March 2013, at the age of 77.

At the time, he was taken to the hospital for assessment, but the stroke was not considered to be serious.

He also suffered a dislocated hip back in 2015 after injuring himself at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

The Duke of Kent was successfully treated at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, and he has been seen using a walking stick since.

Earlier this year, his daughter, Lady Helen Taylor, revealed that he was “slowing down” from his royal duties because of his health.

When asked whether the hard-working royal would retire, she told True Royalty TV: “I don’t want him to. I mean, he sort of is naturally.”

“Because his body won’t let him go at the speed that he would like to. But I don’t want him to retire because what will he do?”

“He likes being busy, and it’s good for him. I can see he needs to be inspired constantly,” she added.

Earlier this year, Prince Edward’s daughter, Lady Helen Taylor, opened up about his health. (Credit: Getty)

Where is the Duke of Kent today?

A former member of the British Army, Prince Edward has been a working royal since his retirement in 1976.

He has been involved with more than 140 charities over the years, including The Stroke Association, St Mungo’s homelessness charity, and the Royal National Lifeboat Institution.

He was also the president of The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club for more than 50 years, before stepping down in 2021.

Now, Prince Edward lives at Wren House, which is located within the grounds of Kensington Palace in London.

He also has a country retreat in Oxfordshire, while his official office is listed as being at York House at St James’ Palace.