When it comes to reality television shows, I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! takes the cake for most outlandish in terms of what contestants are made to endure to “win.”

From consuming animal organs to crawling through or having gross concoctions dumped on you, to all manners of scary animal encounters, it’s not a show to sign up for if you are of the faint of heart.

Over the years more than 150 celebrities have signed up for the challenge in the hopes of being crowned King or Queen of the Jungle which would grant them $100,000 in prize money to donate to a charity of their choice.

While in an ideal world, it would be lovely if the celebrities signed up from the goodness of their hearts to raise awareness for and funds for a good cause, all contestants do actually take home a healthy pay packet to appear on the show.

And given they are made to endure all manners of insanity and forgo their creature comforts for the sake of our entertainment, we don’t blame them!

Not every contestant is paid equally to appear on the popular reality series. (Credit: Channel 10)

How much are contestants on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! Australia paid?

The motley crew of celebrity contestants come from all walks of life and varying levels of fame, which means that they’re each receiving considerably different salaries to appear in the show.

For the 2025 series, an insider revealed that it was comedian Dave ‘Hughesy’ Hughes who took home the biggest paycheck to appear amidst claims that the season 12 cast was “the cheapest ever.”

While Hughesy was reportedly paid $250,000 to appear, his co-stars Matty J, Sam Thaiday and Shayna Jack also negotiated a healthy pay-day of between $100,000 and $175,000 to appear, with clauses in their contracts also in place to give them an additional $5,000 per day if they last more than two weeks.

British TikTok star Max Baledge and Reggie Bird are rumoured to have been paid an estimated $100,000 each, while reality veterans Samantha Moitzi and Tina Provis were the worst paid of the 2025 series with deals between $35,000 and $60,000.

Not all celebrities are worth the same amount. (Credit: Channel Ten)

As for the year prior, former Love Island star Callum Hole confirmed he was being paid “good money” that was “a lot more than Love Island” to appear on the program.

Fellow fan favourite Skye Wheatley indicated her pay wasn’t as exciting when speaking with pedestrian.tv, revealing she could “make more money being at home” where her full-time job is as an influencer.

“I do it for free,” she added. “It’s for charity, babes, who gives a f**k about the money. I love that it can be for charity and I love the opportunity. So I’m very grateful.”

As for MasterChef alumn Khanh Ong, after turning down I’m A Celeb “about four times,” in 2024 he was offered “a considerable amount more” to take part.

We’d risk getting bitten by a snake as well if he could be paid as much as Nick did! (Credit: Channel Ten)

In 2023, Nick ‘Honey’ Badger Cummins reportedly took home between $250,000 and $300,000 according to an insider source who spoke with Yahoo Lifestyle, just falling short of the $500,000 he was rumoured to be paid for his infamous stint on The Bachelor in 2018.

Aussie TV legend Kerri-Anne Kennerley took home an alleged $180,000 to appear in the jungle that same year, and considering she was only there for four days after dramatically quitting that’s not too shabby!

The remaining stars from that season took home between $90,000 and $35,000.

KAK has now called her I’m A Celebrity stint the “dumbest” move of her career. (Credit: Channel 10)

A year earlier, Network 10 was rumoured to have paid UK import Joey Essex “upwards of $400,000” to secure the Brit and his “star power.”

And in 2017, American actor Tom Arnold was paid $425,000 USD for his short-lived stint on the show, at least according to news.com.au.

In 2021, it was celebrity chef Colin Fassnidge who was reportedly paid the most at $150,000, but these numbers still pale in comparison to the two million dollars that the late Shane Warne was offered to appear on the show in 2016.

“I scared them off with a figure of two million bucks or nothing,” Shane later penned in his memoir No Spin.

While that number initially was declined, the network came back to him two years later.

“[My manager] rang to say we’ve got $2 million! Oh sh*t! When you throw a big number out there, you’re not really expecting to get it,” Shane revealed.

For $2 million we’d do just about anything. (Credit: Channel Ten)

In April 2024, season two winner Brendan ‘Fev’ Fevola revealed on his breakfast radio show Fifi, Fev & Nick that he got paid “$250,000 upfront” and then $5,000 per episode after the first two weeks in 2016.

“So you’d lay there on a Sunday and you’d think, ‘There’s another seven days, there’s $35,000, boom. Hopefully, they don’t have an eviction during the week,” he shared live on air.

