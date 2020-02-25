Pooch Perfect: Meet Rebel's Co-Host, Russell
There's a new pup in town - and his name is Russell the Brussel.
He's the star of all new reality show, Pooch Perfect, alongside co-host, Rebel Wilson.
Rebel says, 'His name is Russell the Brussel. He's a Brussels Griffin,' and asked her new sidekick to greet the dog-grooming contestants. 'Say hello, mate.'
No dice.
Rebel jokes that her canine mate is a bit of a diva backstage.
'He has a bigger trailer than me... he likes water with gold flakes in it.'
LOL.