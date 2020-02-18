A conviction has been recorded, and she will have install an alcohol interlock device in her car.

An upset Michelle Bridges has expressed her contrition and humiliation outside Waverley Court in Sydney, where she has pleaded guilty to drink driving charges. A magistrate gave the star a three-month driving ban and a $750 fine.

'I would like to apologise to my family, friends and community for my gross error in judgment,' she told the assembled press.

'The consequences of these actions will haunt me forever.

'I ask for forgiveness from my great community and my family and thank you for your support.'

The star, who became a fitness industry in herself after first shooting to fame on The Biggest Loser, has confessed she is going through some difficult times following her split from Steve ‘The Commando’ Willis – a situation she indicated was a contributing factor for her drink driving bust.

Adding further controversy to the drama, Michelle had a young child on her car at the time, believed to be her son Axel.