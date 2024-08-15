Father’s Day is fast approaching, and the pressure is on to find the perfect gift. Forget socks and ties – it’s time to think bigger!

This year, why not surprise Dad with something truly special? From tech gadgets that’ll make his life easier to home appliances like coffee machines, The Good Guys has everything you need to find a Father’s Day gift that will keep on giving for years to come.

Plus, with the Afterpay Day sales currently underway, there’s never been a better time to treat Dad to something he’ll cherish. So, dive into our picks and find that standout present.

The best Father’s Day gifts to shop at The Good Guys

We’ve put together a selection of top picks from The Good Guys. With Afterpay Day in full swing, you can expect some amazing savings.

01 Nespresso Citiz and milk black capsule machine $318 (usually $469) at The Good Guys Kick start Dad’s mornings with a smooth espresso in less than a minute. This machine from Nespresso heats up in just 25 seconds, so he can get his caffeine fix without the wait. With the simple touch of a button, Dad can brew the perfect cup, and the included Aeroccino milk frother makes it easy to whip up lattes or cappuccinos. Key features: Heats up in 25 seconds

19-bar pressure pump for smooth espressos

Programmable flow stop

Adjustable cup holder

Integrated Aeroccino milk frother for hot and cold froth

Auto shut-off

1L water tank capacity Shop noW 02 LG 65-inch UT8050 4K UHD LED Smart TV 24 $1195 (usually $1495) at The Good Guys Give his movie nights a major upgrade with the 65-inch LG 4K UHD smart TV. This sleek 2024 model packs a punch with crisp, ultra-high-definition visuals and intuitive smart features like built-in Google Assistant and Alexa. With quick access to all his favourite streaming apps and immersive sound, it’s the perfect way to bring the cinema experience into your home. Key features: 65-inch 4K UHD display for stunning clarity

Quick access to streaming apps like Netflix, Disney+ and more

Built-in Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa for voice control

Enhanced colour and brightness

Smooth visuals

Dynamic sound Shop noW 03 GoPro Hero12 in black $499 (usually $649) at The Good Guys Capture every adventure in stunning detail. This powerful action camera delivers incredible 5.3K video and 27MP photos, making sure your footage is as epic as the moments you live. With cutting-edge features like TimeWarp 4.0 and LiveBurst, Dad will never miss a beat no matter what he’s filming. Key features: 5.3K video and 27MP photo resolution

Waterproof up to 10 metres without a case

TimeWarp 4.0 and LiveBurst capture modes

Quick charging via USB-C port

Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for remote control and instant sharing

Durable and compact design Shop noW 04 Sony wireless noise cancelling headphones in blue $195 (usually $249) at The Good Guys Dad will love having a moment of peace with these high-tech wireless headphones. Perfect for commuting or daily use, they have up to 35 hours of battery life and adaptive sound control that adjusts to your surroundings. Key features: Up to 35 hours of battery life with quick charging

Digital Noise Cancellation with Dual Noise Sensor technology

Lightweight, comfortable design

Clear hands-free calls with beamforming microphones

Adaptive Sound Control adjusts to your environment

Multipoint connection for seamless device switching Shop noW 05 Ultimate Ears Epicboom $395 (usually $499) at The Good Guys Turn up the volume with the Ultimate Ears Epicboom Bluetooth speaker, designed to deliver bold, balanced sound with deep bass you can feel. Whether Dad’s hosting a party or just relaxing at home, it’s built to go anywhere with its waterproof design and 17 hours of continuous playtime. Key features: Bold, balanced sound with deep bass from a 4.5-inch woofer and two 45mm drivers

Waterproof and dustproof with an IP67 rating

Up to 17 hours of battery life on a single charge

Bluetooth connectivity with the ability to pair two devices at once

Easy music control with the magic button

Portable design, perfect for indoor and outdoor use Shop noW 06 Therabody Theragun Mini 2.0 in black $249 (usually $349) at The Good Guys This compact massage gun is like a personal masseuse for tired muscles. Dad will love how it helps to melt away tension with its powerful yet quiet performance. With adjustable speeds and an easy grip, it’s the perfect way to unwind after a long day. Key features: Compact and portable design

QuietForce technology for near-silent operation

Three speeds up to 2400 percussions per minute

Ergonomic triangle grip for comfortable use

Up to 120 minutes of battery life

Comes with three easy-to-clean attachments Shop noW 07 Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro in grey $199 (usually $349) at The Good Guys These sleek earbuds give you rich, 24-bit audio, making every sound crystal clear. With advanced Active Noise Cancellation, he’ll enjoy uninterrupted music, while Voice Detect easily switches to Ambient mode for conversations. Key features: 24-bit Hi-Fi audio for clear, rich sound

Active Noise Cancellation

Voice Detect switches to Ambient mode for conversations

Ergonomic design for all-day comfort

Seamless connectivity with Galaxy devices Shop noW 08 Weber Q 2600N+ LP BBQ in midnight black $589 at The Good Guys The Weber portable gas BBQ is perfect for backyard grilling or on-the-go meals. Featuring a generous cooking area and durable porcelain-enamelled cast iron grates, he’ll have plenty of space to whip up those family favourites. Key features: Compact and portable design

2064cm cooking area with porcelain-enamelled cast iron grates

Easy ignition and precision control knobs

Removable side tables for added convenience

Includes hose and regulator for both LPG and NG Shop noW 09 Apple iPad 10.2″ (9th Gen) 64GB in space grey $449 at The Good Guys Equipped with the A13 Bionic chip, this iPad is lightning-fast for everything Dad loves to do – whether he’s tackling work, getting creative, or streaming his favourite shows. The 10.2-inch Retina display is great for drawing or catching up on video calls, and the 12MP Ultra-Wide front camera makes sure every chat is clear and engaging. Key features: 10.2-inch Retina display

A13 Bionic chip for fast performance

12MP ultra-wide front camera, 8MP rear camera

All-day battery life

Supports Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard (sold separately)

iPadOS 15 with access to millions of apps Shop noW

Full list of Father’s Day deals to shop at The Good Guys

Still haven’t found the perfect gift for Dad? Don’t worry – there’s plenty more where that came from.

You can browse the following categories on The Good Guys website to find exactly what you need:

When is Father’s Day in 2024?

Father’s Day in Australia is celebrated on the first Sunday of September. This year, it falls on September 1st.

When is the next sale happening at The Good Guys?

The Good Guys is currently running its Door Buster Deals Afterpay Day sale from August 15 to 18. It’s worth noting that The Good Guys often extends their sales beyond these dates, so stay tuned for any additional discounts in the days following.

What can you expect from The Good Guys Afterpay Day sale?

The Good Guys Afterpay Day sale is a fantastic chance to snag huge discounts on a variety of products, including electronics like smart TVS and home appliances like coffee machines and more.

Using Afterpay is optional, but it’s a convenient way to spread your payments across four interest-free instalments if you choose.

How many sales does The Good Guys have?

The Good Guys hosts several sales throughout the year, including major events like Afterpay Day, Black Friday, Boxing Day and end-of-season clearances. They also offer regular promotions and discounts on various products.

For the most current sales and offers, it’s best to check the website or sign up for their newsletter.

