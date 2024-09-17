Hold onto your pennies, the Black Friday sales are weeks away with deals you won’t want to miss.

With the current cost of living crisis, we are ALL looking to grab some epic deals and discounts, and we’re here to help point in the right direction.

From shoes, accessories, and clothing, to skincare, haircare, and electronics… we’ve got you covered for Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales in 2024.

Whether you are getting in early on some Christmas prep, or on the search for a new vacuum cleaner, these sales will have you sorted.

What we’re hoping to see in the Black Friday sales in 2024

While we aren’t entirely sure to see these items make their way to the Black Friday sales, we can hedge out bets based off what’s been on sale before.

01 Dyson V11 Advanced Vacuum $899 (usually $1199) at Dyson Upgrading the old hoover to the Dyson V11 will leave your floors looking professionally cleaned with every use. Designed with 60-minute fade-free power, clean the home with minimal disturbance. Key features: Powerful suction at 125,000rpm

Intelligent performance monitoring system

Delivers up to 60 minutes of fade-free power

Fully-sealed filtration system trapping 99.99 per cent of particles SHOP NOW 02 Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Generation $334.99 (usually $399) at Amazon Misplaced the AirPods? We can only imagine the frustration, but if we count our lucky stars, you may just find this pair on the sale table at Amazon come this Black Friday. Key features: H2 Apple silicon, amazing sound quality with Adaptive EQ

Adaptive Audio

Active Noise Cancellation

Transparency mode SHOP NOW 03 Lancôme Renergie Triple Serum Eye $149 at Adore Beauty Harnessing the power of thee potent skincare actives, the Lancôme Renergie Triple Serum Eye is magic in a bottle. Contouring, smoothing and firming the skin around the eye, we can only hope to see this one come on sale. Key features: 20ml size

Key ingredients: Hyaluronic Acid and Vitamin C

Reduces the appearance of fine lines SHOP NOW 04 Smeg 50’s Style Mini Kettle in Cream $159.20 (usually $199) at Myer Smeg kitchen appliances are the crème de la crème of cookware. Designed in a variety of colours especially made to match with your space, the 50’s Style Mini Kettle will make for the perfect addition to the countertop. Key features: 1400 watt element

360 degree swivel base

Also available in black and pastel blue SHOP NOW 05 Philips Series 3000 Dual Basket Airfryer $299 at The Good Guys If you are in the business of saving money, then it is likely you’re also interested in turning back the clock…or at least saving some time. With two separate cooking baskets, prepare dinner and dessert simultaneously. Key features: Two drawer at varying sizes

Rapid Air Plus Technology

Automatically synchronizes cooking times

Touchscreen with 8 pre-sets for easy cooking SHOP NOW

Full list of deals in last year’s Black Friday sales

While we don’t have access to the deals that will be available to shop this year, we can look back on last year’s deals for some guidance.

The best Black Friday sales for homewares and mattresses last year

Best sales at Myer

Best sales at The Iconic

Up to 40% off home

Best sales at Dyson

Best sales at The Good Guys

The best Black Friday sales for technology and appliances last year

Best sales at Amazon

Best sales The Good Guys

The best Black Friday sales for beauty last year

Best sales at The Iconic

Up to 30% off beauty must-haves.

20% off Clinique.

20% off Estee Lauder.

30% off FOREO devices.

25% off ghd.

Best sales at Adore Beauty

30% off Hismile.

30% off Lancome.

20% off CeraVe.

20% off Dermalogica.

15% off Klairs.

Best sales at Sephora

The best Black Friday sales for fashion last year

The Iconic: Up to 50% off a wide range of styles.

Myer: Up to 50% off a wide range of products.

Cotton On: 30% off site-wide.

Bassike: 30% off site-wide.

Abrand: 30% off site-wide.

Seed: 20% off site-wide.

Kathmandu: Up to 40% off jackets, fleece, and camping gear, and up to 30% off footwear.

Bonds: 40% off site-wide.

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday was traditionally acknowledged in the United States as the day ending Thanksgiving and beginning the Christmas period.

While this still stands, the date has become more commonly known for the affiliated and highly promoted sales event.

Mega deals both online and in store are available to shop across categories from fashion and beauty, to electronics, home appliances and so much more.

When does the Black Friday sale start and end?

Falling on the last Friday of November, this year’s sale will be set live from the 29th of November. Running over a four day period, that’s the 29th, 30th, 1st, and 2nd, the sale conveniently takes place over the weekend, giving you some extra hours to plan out your strategy.

Is there a Black Friday sale in Australia?

Yes, luckily for us down under, Black Friday deals are available across both aussie brands and big name brands like Apple as well. Weather you prefer to shop online or in store, you will have access to all of the jaw-dropping deals this year.

