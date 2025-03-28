How you can make wellness inspired ice-cream at home

Australia’s most trusted vitamin brand Swisse has teamed up with MasterChef 2021 alumni and ice cream extraordinaire Conor Curran to create a delicious range of healthy ice cream flavours.

Advertisement

These limited-edition scoops have been expertly crafted with wellness in mind, and are inspired by Swisse Gummies and Swisse Smart Melts.

Created to mimic the sensory experience of these best-selling products in frozen form, these icy treats while unconventional, proved to be an exciting challenge for Conor as he worked to weave textures like chewiness into a smooth dessert like ice cream.

Childhood nostalgia is at an all-time high with these flavours! (Credit: Swisse)

“Everyone knows what a gummy is and how that works, but creating gummies out of wholefoods without using chemicals or anything like that is quite difficult,” he shared of the process with Broadsheet when his culinary collaboration with Swisse was first announced.

Advertisement

“So trying to get that same bite and texture from my recipe was pretty important.”

The result? Two finger-lickin’ flavours that prove a healthy lifestyle can come hand in hand with some well-deserved indulgence, without the guilt.

Wellness never tasted so good! (Credit: Swisse)

The first is Peaches & Cream, which was designed to replicate the sour peach flavour and melt-on-your-tongue feeling of Swisse Energy Boost Smart Melts which help boost stamina and reduce fatigue thanks to ingredients such as ginseng and vitamin B12.

Advertisement

Orange yoghurt sorbet is inspired by the Swisse Pro & Prebiotic Gummies which are crafted from a whole range of yummy natural ingredients to boost your diet and enhance gut health.

If you’d like to try these flavours for yourself and are based in Melbourne, Swisse has rolled out their very own ‘WHIP’ ice-cream truck which will be visiting various spots around the city in the coming months.

You can also whip together these flavours for yourself at home with help from your ice cream maker, or in a freezer-safe container to store your frozen treat.

Scroll on for the recipes!

Advertisement

Conor Curran’s Orange Yoghurt Sobert Recipe

INGREDIENTS

Four ripe oranges, cleaned thoroughly

Three cups sugar

A pinch of salt

Four cups water

Two gelatin sheets

Three cups of Greek Yoghurt

METHOD

Quarter one orange and gently remove the peel. Set the flesh aside. Slice the peels into 1/4 inch strips, add to a pot with 2 cups water and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to medium and simmer for ten minutes. Drain and rinse the peels with cold water. Repeat this process two to three times to minimise any bitterness. Place two cups of water and two cups of sugar into a pot on medium heat, stirring constantly until the sugar has dissolved. Add the peels and bring to a boil, then reduce to a simmer until the peels have softened and start to look translucent. Do not stir during this process to avoid the sugar crystallising. Remove from heat and leave to cool completely. Once cool remove the peels from the simple syrup. Place the peels on a drying rack and set the liquid aside. Add the zest of three oranges and one cup of sugar to a bowl and stir until combined. Add the juice of three oranges to a saucepan on low to medium heat, stirring occasionally. Add orange zest, sugar, a pinch of salt, and two gelatin sheets to the pan, and reduce. Slowly add the yoghurt, stirring with a whisk to incorporate. Pour the mixture into a freezer-safe container and leave overnight or until firm. Scoop and top with chopped candied orange peel to serve.

Advertisement

Conor Curran’s Sour Peaches & Cream Ripple Ice Cream Recipe

INGREDIENTS

Two ripe peaches, quartered

The zest of one lemon

Two tablespoons of sugar

A pinch of salt

Two cups of heavy cream

A splash of vanilla extract

1 egg

3/4 cup of sugar

Davidson plum powder

METHOD

Add the quartered peaches to a food processor and blend into a fine puree. Transfer the puree to a saucepan on low heat. Add lemon zest, two tablespoons of sugar, and salt. Bring to a boil, stirring occasionally. Once boiled, remove the peach coulis from the pan and set aside. Add heavy cream and vanilla extract to a large pot and set aside. In a medium bowl cream together the egg and remaining 3/4 cup of sugar until pale, then slowly incorporate cream and vanilla mixture with a whisk. Transfer the mixture back into the pot and heat on low until all the sugar has dissolved. Pour half the mixture into a freezer-safe container, then marble the ice cream layer with peach coulis. Repeat these steps until the container is full and store in the freezer overnight or until firm. Scoop and dust with Davidson plum powder to serve.

Dietary supplements should not replace a balanced diet. If symptoms persist, talk to your health professional.

Advertisement