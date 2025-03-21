For the Aussie states lucky enough to have it, daylight saving means that the sun is in the sky for longer in the day. Sadly, it doesn’t last forever, and only takes place for six months of the year.

It’s almost April, which means that daylight saving is about to finish for 2025. But while the sun may be setting earlier in the day, those impacted by its end will gain an extra hour of much-needed sleep on the first morning after it officially concludes.

Find out below when daylight saving ends in 2025 and when it also starts again later this year.

Daylight saving is almost upon us. (Credit: Getty)

When does daylight saving end in Australia in 2025?

Traditionally, daylight saving finishes on the first Sunday in April, at 2am. This year, it means you need to change your clocks back an hour on April 6, 2025.

Soon it will be time to change your clocks! (Credit: Getty)

Do clocks go back or forward in April?

On April 6, you need to wind your clock back by one hour. So while you don’t have to worry about your smart devices, make sure you change the time on your ovens, microwaves, clocks, and watches!

Do you lose or gain an hour when daylight saving ends?

Because you are setting the time an hour earlier than usual, it means you will be gaining an hour. Perhaps it’s the perfect time to catch up on some sleep!

For those impacted by daylight saving, make sure to change your watches too! (Credit: Getty)

When does daylight saving start in October?

Those who love daylight saving can rest assured, because you will be able to turn your clocks forward by one hour on October 5, at 2am. Traditionally, daylight saving starts on the first Sunday of October.

Make sure that you mark that in your diaries!

Do all Australian states and territories observe daylight saving?

No, they do not! Only five out of the eight states and territories observe daylight saving.

When it rolls around on October 5, the clocks will move forward in the ACT, NSW, SA, VIC, and TAS, but, they will stay the same in NT, QLD, and WA.

