Shop guilt-free this Afterpay Day with these must-have deals from Myer

Calling all bargain hunters, fashionistas and homeware enthusiasts! Brace yourselves, because the legendary Myer Afterpay Day is here, and the savings are pretty darn good.

Whether you’re searching for the perfect air fryer (because, hello, who doesn’t love perfectly crisped food?) or that dream designer bag you’ve been eyeing off, Myer has something for everyone, and being able to pay later just sweetens the deal.

To help you navigate the many price drops, we’ve put together some of the items that we hope to make the biggest savings. If all goes to plan, all you’ll have to do is click ‘add to cart’, and wait for that carefully curated package to arrive at your front door. Too easy!

What we’d buy from the Myer Afterpay Day Sale

01 MiniJumbuk Everyday Australian Double Wool Quilt $287.99 (usually $479.99) at Myer This all-season quilt is a customer favourite for a reason. Its breathable, lightweight Airlight wool fill and super fine cotton casing work together to naturally regulate your body temperature, keeping you comfy year-round. “Exactly as described,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “Amazing quality, fluffy and warm. Love that it is an Australian company. Would recommend to anyone needing a new doona.” Key features: Airlight Technology for superior insulation and year-round comfort

Breathable wool filling and cotton casing for temperature regulation

Naturally hypoallergenic and dust mite resistant

Made with ethically sourced, high-quality Australian wool

Machine washable on a gentle wool cycle Shop now 02 Philips 5000S Connected Air Fryer in Black XXL $381.65 (usually $449) at Myer You haven’t lived your best life until you’ve witnessed the magic of an air fryer. Enjoy crispy, crave-worthy food with up to 90 per cent less fat, all while saving precious time and energy. Key features: XXL size for the whole family

Full versatility and multifunctionality

Healthy frying with rapid air technology

Energy and time saving

Easy to use and clean Shop now 03 Dyson 447945-01 V8 Plus Stick Vacuum $499 (usually $799) at Myer What Afterpay Day sales wishlist is complete without the Dyson vacuum?! With a 40 minute fade free power period, clean the entire home without a pesky battery light in sight. “Great vacuum as expected from Dyson. Powerful suction, reliable, very light weight and easy to navigate with.” said a five-star reviewer. Key features: 40 minutes of fade free power

Captures 99.99 per cent of particles

Motobar cleaner head automatically cleaning wrapped hair

Hygienic bin emptying Shop now 04 Levi’s Original Trucker Denim Jacket in Light Blue $11197 (usually $159.95) at Myer The classic denim jacket has stood the test of time and for good reason! This best-selling piece from Levi’s is true to size and complements almost anything – the perfect way to dress up or complete a look. Key features: Non-stretch

Point collar

Front button placket Shop now 05 Breville The Barista Express Coffee Machine $799 (usually $999) at Myer If there is one thing not to skimp out on, it’s a café grade coffee machine. Designed with all the bells and whistles from dose-control grinding, micro-foam milk texturing, and precise espresso extraction, this machine truly does it all. One five-star reviewer even said “Winner of a machine. Slick design. Wonderfully Tasty coffee. An absolute gem!” Key features: Dose-control grinding

Precise espresso extraction

Micro-foam milk texturing

Settings: single, double, pre-infusion, purge function, and adjustable grind

Capacity: 250g bean hopper capacity, and a 2L water tank Shop now 06 Radley Dukes Place Black Medium Open-Top Multiway Bag $314.97 (usually $449.95) at Myer A staple style for the woman-on-the-go, this bag is beautifully crafted from grainy leather that will last for years to come. It comes complete with multi-compartments to keep your essentials in check. Key features: Wide adjustable shoulder strap

Zip top central compartment

Front and back press stud compartment

Two front slip compartments

One back zip pocket

Detachable leather strap with gold metal dog charm Shop now 07 Levi’s Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans in Dance Around $111.97 (usually $159.95) at Myer Inspired by vintage Levi’s jeans, these popular straight leg jeans boast a 4.7 star on Myer, and it’s pretty easy to see why. One satisfied customer wrote: “Love them! I thought I would look silly in wider legged pants because I’ve always been a skinny jean girl but these are just so flattering. The high waist is great and they make your butt look good.” Key features: 99 per cent cotton

Hits at the ankle

Classic straight leg style

Hip-slimming and waist-defining Shop now 08 Bose QuietComfort SC Headphones $297.46 (usually $349.95) at Myer Headphones make any experience a better one, especially when they are loaded with customisable features like this set. Whether you are after complete silence, need to tap into a conversation, or are after some casual listening, Bose has a mode for it. Key features: Noise cancellation

Quiet and aware mode

Customisable listening mode

High-fidelity audio

Up to 24-hour battery life Shop now

Full list of deals in the Myer Afterpay Day Sale

When is Afterpay Day Sale?

This year, Afterpay Day is running from Thursday, August 15 to Sunday August 18. But with Myer’s Spring Home Campaign sale also happening at the same time, there may be some crossover and even longer sales periods, so make sure to keep a close eye on your wishlist!

What is Afterpay Day Sale?

Afterpay Day is a twice-yearly online and in-store shopping event hosted by Afterpay, a popular buy-now-pay-later service. During this event, various brands and retailers offer exclusive discounts and deals across a wide range of categories and products.

How does Afterpay Day compare to other sale events?

While not as big as Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Boxing Day, Afterpay Day still gives Aussie shoppers the chance to score huge savings on a wide range of products over four days, from retailers that support the Afterpay payment service.

Don’t worry though – you don’t have to use Afterpay to take advantage – unless of course you want to split your payments into four interest free instalments over six weeks.

