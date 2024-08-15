Shop guilt-free this Afterpay Day with these must-have deals from Myer

Calling all bargain hunters, fashionistas and homeware enthusiasts! Brace yourselves, because the legendary Myer Afterpay Day is here, and the savings are pretty darn good.
Whether you’re searching for the perfect air fryer (because, hello, who doesn’t love perfectly crisped food?) or that dream designer bag you’ve been eyeing off, Myer has something for everyone, and being able to pay later just sweetens the deal.
To help you navigate the many price drops, we’ve put together some of the items that we hope to make the biggest savings. If all goes to plan, all you’ll have to do is click ‘add to cart’, and wait for that carefully curated package to arrive at your front door. Too easy!
What we’d buy from the Myer Afterpay Day Sale
01
MiniJumbuk Everyday Australian Double Wool Quilt
$287.99 (usually $479.99) at Myer
This all-season quilt is a customer favourite for a reason. Its breathable, lightweight Airlight wool fill and super fine cotton casing work together to naturally regulate your body temperature, keeping you comfy year-round.
“Exactly as described,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “Amazing quality, fluffy and warm. Love that it is an Australian company. Would recommend to anyone needing a new doona.”
Key features:
- Airlight Technology for superior insulation and year-round comfort
- Breathable wool filling and cotton casing for temperature regulation
- Naturally hypoallergenic and dust mite resistant
- Made with ethically sourced, high-quality Australian wool
- Machine washable on a gentle wool cycle
02
Philips 5000S Connected Air Fryer in Black XXL
$381.65 (usually $449) at Myer
You haven’t lived your best life until you’ve witnessed the magic of an air fryer. Enjoy crispy, crave-worthy food with up to 90 per cent less fat, all while saving precious time and energy.
Key features:
- XXL size for the whole family
- Full versatility and multifunctionality
- Healthy frying with rapid air technology
- Energy and time saving
- Easy to use and clean
03
Dyson 447945-01 V8 Plus Stick Vacuum
$499 (usually $799) at Myer
What Afterpay Day sales wishlist is complete without the Dyson vacuum?! With a 40 minute fade free power period, clean the entire home without a pesky battery light in sight.
“Great vacuum as expected from Dyson. Powerful suction, reliable, very light weight and easy to navigate with.” said a five-star reviewer.
Key features:
- 40 minutes of fade free power
- Captures 99.99 per cent of particles
- Motobar cleaner head automatically cleaning wrapped hair
- Hygienic bin emptying
04
Levi’s Original Trucker Denim Jacket in Light Blue
$11197 (usually $159.95) at Myer
The classic denim jacket has stood the test of time and for good reason! This best-selling piece from Levi’s is true to size and complements almost anything – the perfect way to dress up or complete a look.
Key features:
- Non-stretch
- Point collar
- Front button placket
05
Breville The Barista Express Coffee Machine
$799 (usually $999) at Myer
If there is one thing not to skimp out on, it’s a café grade coffee machine. Designed with all the bells and whistles from dose-control grinding, micro-foam milk texturing, and precise espresso extraction, this machine truly does it all.
One five-star reviewer even said “Winner of a machine. Slick design. Wonderfully Tasty coffee. An absolute gem!”
Key features:
- Dose-control grinding
- Precise espresso extraction
- Micro-foam milk texturing
- Settings: single, double, pre-infusion, purge function, and adjustable grind
- Capacity: 250g bean hopper capacity, and a 2L water tank
06
Radley Dukes Place Black Medium Open-Top Multiway Bag
$314.97 (usually $449.95) at Myer
A staple style for the woman-on-the-go, this bag is beautifully crafted from grainy leather that will last for years to come. It comes complete with multi-compartments to keep your essentials in check.
Key features:
- Wide adjustable shoulder strap
- Zip top central compartment
- Front and back press stud compartment
- Two front slip compartments
- One back zip pocket
- Detachable leather strap with gold metal dog charm
07
Levi’s Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans in Dance Around
$111.97 (usually $159.95) at Myer
Inspired by vintage Levi’s jeans, these popular straight leg jeans boast a 4.7 star on Myer, and it’s pretty easy to see why.
One satisfied customer wrote: “Love them! I thought I would look silly in wider legged pants because I’ve always been a skinny jean girl but these are just so flattering. The high waist is great and they make your butt look good.”
Key features:
- 99 per cent cotton
- Hits at the ankle
- Classic straight leg style
- Hip-slimming and waist-defining
08
Bose QuietComfort SC Headphones
$297.46 (usually $349.95) at Myer
Headphones make any experience a better one, especially when they are loaded with customisable features like this set. Whether you are after complete silence, need to tap into a conversation, or are after some casual listening, Bose has a mode for it.
Key features:
- Noise cancellation
- Quiet and aware mode
- Customisable listening mode
- High-fidelity audio
- Up to 24-hour battery life
Full list of deals in the Myer Afterpay Day Sale
- Up to 30 per cent off women’s clothing
- Up to 30 per cent off men’s casual clothing by Levi’s, Tommy Hilfiger, GANT, Lactose and more
- 30 per cent off women’s handbags and wallets
- 30 per cent off men’s underwear by Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, and more
- 20 per cent off Lancôme, Elizabeth Arden, Benefit, Ralph Lauren, and more
- Save 50 per cent on cookware including Essteele, Tefal, KitchenAid and more
- 40 per cent off travel bags and luggage from brands including Samsonite, American Tourister, Antler and more
When is Afterpay Day Sale?
This year, Afterpay Day is running from Thursday, August 15 to Sunday August 18. But with Myer’s Spring Home Campaign sale also happening at the same time, there may be some crossover and even longer sales periods, so make sure to keep a close eye on your wishlist!
What is Afterpay Day Sale?
Afterpay Day is a twice-yearly online and in-store shopping event hosted by Afterpay, a popular buy-now-pay-later service. During this event, various brands and retailers offer exclusive discounts and deals across a wide range of categories and products.
How does Afterpay Day compare to other sale events?
While not as big as Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Boxing Day, Afterpay Day still gives Aussie shoppers the chance to score huge savings on a wide range of products over four days, from retailers that support the Afterpay payment service.
Don’t worry though – you don’t have to use Afterpay to take advantage – unless of course you want to split your payments into four interest free instalments over six weeks.