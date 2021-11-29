Succulent Sparkling Piccolo Surprise Gift. Edible Blooms

Succulent Sparkling Piccolo Surprise Gift from Edible Blooms for $85

This stunning succulent in a concrete pot is perfect for someone special as it also comes with French Sparkling Piccolo, Pink Peony Soap, chocolates and a complimentary gift card.

Edible Blooms also offers options for an Urgent Delivery Service or Same Day/Date Guaranteed Delivery Service, where they promise to have your gift delivered on your selected date, otherwise your next gift will be free.

PowerBoost Deep Tissue Percussion Massager with Case. Myer

PowerBoost Deep Tissue Percussion Massager with Case from Myer for $199.99

Gift the gift of relaxation with the PowerBoost percussion massage that helps break up lactic acid between workouts for quick recovery.

This cutting-edge massage gun uses powerful percussion massage to target knots and buildup in muscles. Its focused recovery with intensity to match even the most intense workouts.

Waver PRO 32mm Hair Styler. Myer

Waver PRO 32mm Hair Styler from Myer for $89

This must-have hair tool creates beachy, boho or glam waves in half the time, making the perfect gift for her.

Plus, while Myer offers delivery within four to seven business days to metro locations, there is also a click and collect option for pick up in selected stores.

Emily bracelet. Swarovski

White, Rhodium plated Emily bracelet from Swarovski for $108

This delicate strand of bezel-set clear crystals on a rhodium-plated bracelet is very dainty and minimalistic yet makes a bold statement of sheer elegance.

The classic bracelet will also arrive just time for the big day, with standard delivery time estimated to be around three to six business days after processing and shipping.

Berry Bliss Candle With Hidden Jewellery. Gifts Australia

Berry Bliss Candle With Hidden Jewellery from Gifts Australia for $49

Delight the senses with this indulgent scented candle featuring essential oils that fill the room with a fresh and fruity, sweet candy aroma.

With a burn time of 35 hours, enjoy the anticipation of waiting to see which gorgeous piece of Swarovski Crystal jewellery will be revealed.

Gifts Australia will also dispatch every order placed before 1pm on the same day, and offers a delivery calculator to help give you a good idea of when your delivery will arrive should there be any delays.

Whiskey Decanter Globe & Glass Set. Gifts Australia

Whiskey Decanter Globe & Glass Set from Gifts Australia for $79

This elegant Whiskey Decanter Globe & Glass Set will stand out on any bar, countertop, or drinks trolley for that added touch of class.

For a sophisticated gift that any drinks connoisseur will love to add a touch of elegance and class to their home bar, this set would make the perfect present.

Eton Small Embossed Black Leather Bifold Wallet Myer

Eton Small Embossed Black Leather Bifold Wallet from Myer for $69.96

With colour options of either Black or Brown, this Tommy Hilfiger Eton Small Embossed Black Leather Bifold Wallet is the ultimate gift for him.

It's classy, sleek and stylish, making it the perfect gift that he will get the most out of every day.

All-In-One Vlogging Tripod. Gifts Australia

All-In-One Vlogging Tripod from Gifts Australia for $20

This All-in-one Vlogging Tripod will be a favourite accessory with its adjustable width, meaning it's compatible with most devices, and built-in selfie light.

It makes a brilliant gift for social media gurus, YouTubers, and even dads who love video-calling the family.