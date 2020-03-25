Kate Middleton and Prince Harry have always had an incredible bond. That is, until Meghan Markle arrived onto the scene.
Since then, Harry has turned his back on his 'sister' and also his best friend and brother, Prince William.
A royal insider has told a New Zealand publication that Duchess Kate broke down during a one-on-one chat with Harry earlier this month, when the Duke of Sussex and his wife returned to the UK for their final royal engagement.
'Kate knew it could be the final opportunity to air her feelings and she was incredibly emotional,' the insider explains.
Kate told Harry that she felt as thought she'd 'lost a brother' since he'd isolated himself from the royal family.
'Apparently, she fought back tears as she told them how their lack of communication and contact both before and after they moved to Canada had been devastating for them and how they felt completely shut out of their lives.'
Royal correspondent, Katie Nicholl says Kate has found is particularly difficult losing Harry.
'It use to be just her, Prince William and Prince Harry as a "happy trio" and now she is very sad by how everything has turned out.'
A source told her, 'To be honest, I think Kate has taken it all badly. She, Harry, and William were once such a happy trio. She thinks what has happened is all very sad.'
Of Harry and Meghan's final visit to Britain before permanently calling Canada home, the source said: 'Possibly [Kate] was tired but she didn’t look overjoyed.
'It’s not been an easy few months for anybody.'