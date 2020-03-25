Since then, Harry has turned his back on his 'sister' and also his best friend and brother, Prince William .

Kate Middleton and Prince Harry have always had an incredible bond. That is, until Meghan Markle arrived onto the scene.

A royal insider has told a New Zealand publication that Duchess Kate broke down during a one-on-one chat with Harry earlier this month, when the Duke of Sussex and his wife returned to the UK for their final royal engagement.

'Kate knew it could be the final opportunity to air her feelings and she was incredibly emotional,' the insider explains.

Kate told Harry that she felt as thought she'd 'lost a brother' since he'd isolated himself from the royal family.

'Apparently, she fought back tears as she told them how their lack of communication and contact both before and after they moved to Canada had been devastating for them and how they felt completely shut out of their lives.'