Fans rejoice! Cillian Murphy will return as Tommy Shelby in the new Peaky Blinders movie, set to begin production later this year.

Netflix recently gave the green light to the long-rumoured feature film; it has been in the works since 2022, before the final Peaky Blinders TV episode even aired.

Not only will the Oscar-award-winning actor star in the new movie, he will also be a part of the production team alongside Steven Knight and Tom Harper.

Harper, who will be directing, previously directed three episodes of the Peaky Blinders TV show in season one.

“When I first directed Peaky Blinders over 10 years ago, we didn’t know what the series would become. But we did know that there was something in the alchemy of the cast and the writing that felt explosive,” Harper told Deadline.

“Peaky has always been a story about family. And so it’s incredibly exciting to be reuniting with Steve and Cillian to bring the movie to audiences across the world on Netflix.”

Knight, the writer, revealed earlier this year that he was finished with the script. He also suggested that fans may be surprised by the storyline.

In a recent interview with Deadline, Knight revealed he is “thrilled” that the movie is happening.

“It will be an explosive chapter in the Peaky Blinders story. No holds barred. Full-on Peaky Blinders at war,” he said.

Murphy won an Academy Award for Best Actor in 2024 for his role in Oppenheimer. (Credit: Getty)

Where to watch the Peaky Blinders movie in Australia?

Currently, all we know is that the Peaky Blinders movie is written by Steven Knight, directed by Tom Harper, and will star Cillian Murphy.

The news was confirmed by Netflix, meaning the movie will be available via the streaming platform at a later date.

For now, you can binge the entire Peaky Blinders series on Netflix.

Check back here for updates.