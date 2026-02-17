Reel in the flavour with our best fish recipes

Fresh, versatile and naturally nourishing, fish is one of the easiest ways to put a wholesome dinner on the table. Both white fish and salmon are excellent sources of high-quality protein, while salmon is especially rich in heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids. Many varieties are also packed with essential nutrients like iodine, selenium and vitamin D, making fish a smart and satisfying choice for regular weeknight meals.
One of the best things about cooking with fish is how quickly it transforms into something special. Delicate white fish fillets crisp beautifully in a hot pan, flake perfectly into tacos or curries, and soak up vibrant sauces with ease. Salmon, with its richer flavour and tender texture, shines whether it’s oven-baked with herbs, glazed with honey and soy, tossed through pasta or layered into hearty salads.
This collection of the best fish recipes celebrates that versatility. From tasty fish cakes and fresh salads to speedy tray bakes and flavour-packed Asian-style bowls, these dinners prove fish can be anything but boring. Whether you’re after something light and zesty or warm and comforting, there’s a dish here to suit every night of the week.
16 of our best fish recipes
Thai Fish and Prawn Cakes with Asian Salad
Prep 35 mins, Cook 10 mins
A delicious Thai meal made in the comfort of your own home.
Taco Fish and Nectarine Bowls
Prep 15 mins, Cook 10 mins
A fruity twist to sweeten up your salad!
World’s Best Fish ‘n’ Chips
Prep 20 mins, Cook 5 mins
With crispy beer batter and sweet and flaky fish.
Thai Fish Balls with Carrot and Coriander Salad
Prep 20 mins, Cook 15 mins
Full of flavour!
Panzanella Salmon Salad
Prep 7 mins, Cook 28 mins
Kick back and relax.
Keralan-Style Bouillabaisse
From MasterChef’s Sarah and Declan
This recipe is not for the faint-hearted, but worth a look!
Sweet Chilli Salmon and Sweet Potato Cakes
Prep 30 mins, Cook 30 mins
Sweet and spicy, this fish recipe is full of the good stuff.
Baked Perch with Lemon Caper Dressing
Prep and cook 30 mins
On the table in 30 minutes, this fish dish will please everyone.
Baked Fish with Tomato, Capsicum and Olives
Prep 20 mins, Cook 10 mins
Who said cooking a delicious fish dish had to be complicated?
Fish Mornay
Prep and cook 47 mins
These individually sized portions are great for families.
Ginger Soy Steamed Barramundi
Prep and cook 20 mins
This barramundi recipe is a light, gluten-free and healthy dinner that is ready in just 20 minutes.
Salmon Cacciatore
Prep 10 mins, Cook 20 mins
This fresh, modern twist on an old Italian classic will get a 10 out of 10 from your family!
Linguine Seafood Marinara
Prep 5 mins, Cook 20 mins
This is a quick and easy pasta recipe you will make time and time again – and it’s ready in under 25 minutes.
Steamed Thai-Style Fish with Rice
Prep and cook 20 mins
A bowl of this will have you saying go fish!
Salmon Miso Ramen
Prep and cook 30 mins
This delicious soup is o-fish-ally the best! With garlic and ginger, there are plenty of flavoursome parts (and a little dose of chilli for spice lovers).
Snapper Pesce Crudo
Recipe from The Botanist Kirribilli
Fresh, healthy and delicious.