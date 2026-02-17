Reel in the flavour with our best fish recipes

Fresh, versatile and naturally nourishing, fish is one of the easiest ways to put a wholesome dinner on the table. Both white fish and salmon are excellent sources of high-quality protein, while salmon is especially rich in heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids. Many varieties are also packed with essential nutrients like iodine, selenium and vitamin D, making fish a smart and satisfying choice for regular weeknight meals.

One of the best things about cooking with fish is how quickly it transforms into something special. Delicate white fish fillets crisp beautifully in a hot pan, flake perfectly into tacos or curries, and soak up vibrant sauces with ease. Salmon, with its richer flavour and tender texture, shines whether it’s oven-baked with herbs, glazed with honey and soy, tossed through pasta or layered into hearty salads.

This collection of the best fish recipes celebrates that versatility. From tasty fish cakes and fresh salads to speedy tray bakes and flavour-packed Asian-style bowls, these dinners prove fish can be anything but boring. Whether you’re after something light and zesty or warm and comforting, there’s a dish here to suit every night of the week.

16 of our best fish recipes

