Reel in the flavour with our best fish recipes

Hook, line and sinker!
Fresh, versatile and naturally nourishing, fish is one of the easiest ways to put a wholesome dinner on the table. Both white fish and salmon are excellent sources of high-quality protein, while salmon is especially rich in heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids. Many varieties are also packed with essential nutrients like iodine, selenium and vitamin D, making fish a smart and satisfying choice for regular weeknight meals.

One of the best things about cooking with fish is how quickly it transforms into something special. Delicate white fish fillets crisp beautifully in a hot pan, flake perfectly into tacos or curries, and soak up vibrant sauces with ease. Salmon, with its richer flavour and tender texture, shines whether it’s oven-baked with herbs, glazed with honey and soy, tossed through pasta or layered into hearty salads.

This collection of the best fish recipes celebrates that versatility. From tasty fish cakes and fresh salads to speedy tray bakes and flavour-packed Asian-style bowls, these dinners prove fish can be anything but boring. Whether you’re after something light and zesty or warm and comforting, there’s a dish here to suit every night of the week.

16 of our best fish recipes

(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Thai Fish and Prawn Cakes with Asian Salad

Prep 35 mins, Cook 10 mins

A delicious Thai meal made in the comfort of your own home.

(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Taco Fish and Nectarine Bowls

Prep 15 mins, Cook 10 mins

A fruity twist to sweeten up your salad!

(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

World’s Best Fish ‘n’ Chips

Prep 20 mins, Cook 5 mins

With crispy beer batter and sweet and flaky fish.

(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Thai Fish Balls with Carrot and Coriander Salad

Prep 20 mins, Cook 15 mins

Full of flavour!

(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Panzanella Salmon Salad

Prep 7 mins, Cook 28 mins

Kick back and relax.

(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Keralan-Style Bouillabaisse

From MasterChef’s Sarah and Declan

This recipe is not for the faint-hearted, but worth a look!

(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Sweet Chilli Salmon and Sweet Potato Cakes

Prep 30 mins, Cook 30 mins

Sweet and spicy, this fish recipe is full of the good stuff.

(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Baked Perch with Lemon Caper Dressing

Prep and cook 30 mins

On the table in 30 minutes, this fish dish will please everyone.

(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Baked Fish with Tomato, Capsicum and Olives

Prep 20 mins, Cook 10 mins

Who said cooking a delicious fish dish had to be complicated?

(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Fish Mornay

Prep and cook 47 mins

These individually sized portions are great for families.

(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Ginger Soy Steamed Barramundi

Prep and cook 20 mins

This barramundi recipe is a light, gluten-free and healthy dinner that is ready in just 20 minutes.

(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Salmon Cacciatore

Prep 10 mins, Cook 20 mins

This fresh, modern twist on an old Italian classic will get a 10 out of 10 from your family!

(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Linguine Seafood Marinara

Prep 5 mins, Cook 20 mins

This is a quick and easy pasta recipe you will make time and time again – and it’s ready in under 25 minutes.

Steamed Thai-style fish with rice
(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Steamed Thai-Style Fish with Rice

Prep and cook 20 mins

A bowl of this will have you saying go fish!

(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Salmon Miso Ramen

Prep and cook 30 mins

This delicious soup is o-fish-ally the best! With garlic and ginger, there are plenty of flavoursome parts (and a little dose of chilli for spice lovers).

(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Snapper Pesce Crudo

Recipe from The Botanist Kirribilli

Fresh, healthy and delicious.

