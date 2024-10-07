MAFS villain Harrison Boon announces engagement to girlfriend Gina

He may not have found love on Married at First Sight, but two years on from his time on the reality series he has found a fiancee in the form of his long-time partner Gina.

Taking to his social media to announce the happy news, the 34-year-old revealed that he had popped the question while on a romantic trip in the Northern Territory.

How romantic! (Credit: Instagram)

Specifically, while they were taking part in a scenic helicopter ride over Uluru, Harrison asked the all-important question – to which Gina, 29, said YES!

“For a brief moment Gina was actually wearing the highest rock in Uluru,” he captioned his announcement post which featured Gina flashing off her dazzling new ring.

Fellow MAFS 2023 grooms were quick to hop in the comment section and congratulate the couple on their engagement.

“Congrats to you two. Amazing news, so happy for you,” penned Duncan James, with co-star Cameron Woods also chiming in with “So happy for you guys.”

Controversial 2024 groom Jack Dunkley also commented his well wishes, writing: “Two of the biggest rocks I’ll see on my Instagram today. Gina is a lucky girl, bless you both.”

Just look at that smile! (Credit: Instagram)

After his relationship with Bronte Schofield came to an end on the show, Harrison went public with his new girlfriend Gina in May 2023.

Even in those early days, Harrison admitted that he knew Gina was “the one”, especially after he saw how she was a positive role model for his young son August.

