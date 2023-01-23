Getty

Still, Cosima has no regrets over putting her health first. After the controversy died down, Cosima’s career went from strength to strength, notching up a number one with her cover of the classic Cold Chisel power ballad, ‘When the War Is Over’ the following year. She’s been on a roll ever since.

“I did it all on my own,” Cosima says proudly, revealing she was one of just a handful of high-profile Idol alumni who were approached to mentor the contestants and do group performances on Seven’s reboot.

WATCH: Australian Idol star Ben McKenzie details horrific attack

“I said no to going back. If they ever ask me in the future I might go back on, but at this point my heart wasn’t in it,” she explains.

“I’m really happy to just sit on the sidelines and watch the show. I’m so excited it’s back.”

While she may revisit the offer for future seasons, for now Cosima is content to focus on family.

“I’m really happy to just sit on the sidelines and watch the show. I’m so excited it’s back.” Getty

Eight years ago she wed Gus De Romanis. The happy couple have their hands full with daughter Amelia, 5, who wants to follow her mother onto the stage!

“She can sing but like every little girl, she wants to be a ballerina,” Cosima smiles.

The dedicated mum confides that she and Gus, 57, are still trying for another baby, after

a year tinged with sadness following the loss of her granddad, an Italian-born singer who inspired her love of music.

“I’m still performing, still gigging and still writing and releasing music. I might not be doing large stadium arenas, but I am doing what I love, and people are still buying my music. I’m happy with that.”