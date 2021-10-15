Adairs Botanical Christmas Mug. Adairs

Botanical Christmas Mug

There’s nothing that Christmas morning cup of coffee, or afternoon tea, or even hot chocolate. Whatever someone's poison, they can never have too many mugs.

Keeping in theme, this one is a botanical Christmas mug. You can buy it from Adairs for currently $16.99

SEPHORA COLLECTION Face Masks. Sephora

Sephora Collection Face Mask

The holidays are prime time for self-care and relaxation. And what better way to do that than via an at-home facial? Pamper your nearest and dearest with a few face masks so they can enter the new year with a new glow.

You can find a gold mine of masks on Sephora.

This one in particular is a coconut mask and is currently $7.

WOMENS SHORT SLEEVE 3/4 PANT PJ SET. Best & Less

Pyjama Set

'Tis the season to sleep comfortably. Pyjamas are always a safe bet when it comes to Christmas shopping. Who doesn’t love getting a new set of comfy clothes to relax in?

And while many PJs are in the top tier when it comes to price, there are plenty that fall into a more affordable camp. Like this women's short sleeve 3/4 pant PJ set from Best & Less, selling for currently $16.

FOREVER FLORENCE WILD PEONIES & LILY 60g Triple Scented Soy Candle. Glasshouse Fragrances

Floral Scented Candle

Smell that? That smells like a stellar gift idea. And a hint of peonies. Candles are a refreshing addition to any home. And you can select the ultimate one based on what scents you know the person likes.

This one in particular is of the wild peonies and lily variety. So anyone with floral obsessed friends, grab it from Glasshouse Fragrances for currently $19.95.

Typo x Friends jigsaw puzzle 1000 pieces. Typo

Themed Puzzle

OK, we get it, for some who have spent the better part of the past two years in lockdown, you may never want to see another puzzle again. But, there are plenty of people who just can’t get enough of the past-time.

For any fans of the TV show Friends, this 1000-piece Typo puzzle is the ultimate gift idea. You can buy it via asos, currently on sale for $11.60.

Shadows Of A Princess by Patrick Jephson. Booktopia

Book(ssss)

It’s summer reading time! So why not gift your loved one their next beach read? Booktopia has tons of options for below the sweet price of $20.

For any royals (specifically Princess Diana) fans, this book, Shadows Of A Princess by Patrick Jephson, is an explosive account of Diana’s life. You can buy it from Booktopia for currently $19.95.

River Hoops. Witchery

Jewellery

Considering many people around the country have been in lockdown, people are eager to hit the town. And look stylish while they do it. You can help accessorise your friend’s next party look by gifting them some fresh new jewellery.

These river hoops are available in three different colours and can be bought via Witchery, currently on sale for $19.95.

Take Me Away Duffle Bag. Cotton On

Travel Bag

Now that travel is finally in sight for Australia (woo!) make sure your friends are equipped to explore by gifting them some new travel pieces.

This Take Me Away brown duffle bag is roomy and stylish. It’s available via Cotton On for currently $14.99.

Colour Me Mindful: Underwater by Anastasia Catris. Angus Robertson

Mindful Colouring Book

It’s no secret that the Holiday season is a stressful time mentally. It’s important to check in on your loved ones to make sure they’re coping during this period.

A colouring book can be a cathartic way to clear their mind in the hustle and bustle of the festivities. You can find this one, Colour Me Mindful: Underwater by Anastasia Catris, from Angus Robertson for currently $16.25.

Tipsy Tower Drinking Game. Catch

Drinking Game

Tired of Christmas Crackers being the only form of lunch entertainment? Well, this gift could just be a gift for you as well.

It's like Jenga with a boozy twist. You can find Tipsy Tower via Catch, for currently $16.95.

Please remember to drink responsibly. If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Alcohol and Other Drug hotline 1800 250 015 or call Lifeline on 13 11 14.