Australian star and former Home and Away actress Melissa George recently became a mother of three with the birth of her son Lyor Gatsby Gene.

The Hollywood star is notoriously known for being ultra-private and only rarely shares glimpses of her home and family life with fans. The 47-year-old separated from her former partner Jean-David Blanc, a French entrepreneur, back in 2016. George and Blanc share two children; Raphaël, nine, and Solal, seven.

However, as reported by Vogue in 2016, the two had an ugly separation which left her unable to take the children outside of France without Blanc’s consent.

George and Blanc’s firstborn Raphaël was welcomed into the world nearly two years after the two first met at a BAFTA after-party in 2012. They first announced they were expecting in August 2013 and later revealed their baby boy’s arrival via Twitter on February 10, 2014.

“WELCOME TO THE WORLD! OUR BEAUTIFUL SON Raphael Blanc just born at the American Hospital of Paris,” she wrote at the time. “THERE ARE NO WORDS TO DESCRIBE THE LOVE.”

(Credit: Instagram)

Fast forward to 2015 and the former Grey’s Anatomy star announced the arrival of her second child, Solal Samuel Glenn Blan, via her website.

“Our beautiful boy has been born. November 3rd at the American Hospital of Paris. Solal Samuel Glenn Blanc. 4.2 kilo. I love you, baby boy,” she shared.

Though Melissa doesn’t regularly post about her children on Instagram, when she does, she boasts about her three sons and how much she loves being a mother.

Keep scrolling to see inside Melissa George’s sweet family life with her three kids…