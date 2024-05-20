Australian star and former Home and Away actress Melissa George recently became a mother of three with the birth of her son Lyor Gatsby Gene.
The Hollywood star is notoriously known for being ultra-private and only rarely shares glimpses of her home and family life with fans. The 47-year-old separated from her former partner Jean-David Blanc, a French entrepreneur, back in 2016. George and Blanc share two children; Raphaël, nine, and Solal, seven.
However, as reported by Vogue in 2016, the two had an ugly separation which left her unable to take the children outside of France without Blanc’s consent.
George and Blanc’s firstborn Raphaël was welcomed into the world nearly two years after the two first met at a BAFTA after-party in 2012. They first announced they were expecting in August 2013 and later revealed their baby boy’s arrival via Twitter on February 10, 2014.
“WELCOME TO THE WORLD! OUR BEAUTIFUL SON Raphael Blanc just born at the American Hospital of Paris,” she wrote at the time. “THERE ARE NO WORDS TO DESCRIBE THE LOVE.”
Fast forward to 2015 and the former Grey’s Anatomy star announced the arrival of her second child, Solal Samuel Glenn Blan, via her website.
“Our beautiful boy has been born. November 3rd at the American Hospital of Paris. Solal Samuel Glenn Blanc. 4.2 kilo. I love you, baby boy,” she shared.
Though Melissa doesn’t regularly post about her children on Instagram, when she does, she boasts about her three sons and how much she loves being a mother.
Keep scrolling to see inside Melissa George’s sweet family life with her three kids…
In February 2023, George shared an adorable throwback photo of her eldest son Raphaël when he was a baby. The post was shared in light of his ninth birthday – she shared a message alongside the photograph.
“My beautiful boy, today you are 9, this kiss on your cheek was taken in Mexico, when we were free and could travel and be together,” she wrote.
“Today, 7 years later, you celebrate your 9th birthday, my little warrior boy, I am so proud of you. I love it when you take my hair down and talk to me openly and kiss my face. You made me a mother, a role that only the greatest film role could try and beat. Not possible. You are my everything, the air that I breathe. Happy birthday sweetheart.”
In March 2022 George shared a sweet photo of her and her son cuddling in front of a landmark in Paris.
“When I look in the mirror I see two things: my sons and Paris,” she captioned the post.
George shared another throwback photo in December 2020, reliving the days when her son was very young and would come to work with her.
“My baby boy on set with me, Hollywood days when life was free and easy… I cherish that time,” she wrote.
In May 2019, Melissa shared an adorable photograph of her and her sons holding hands and walking through the street.
“Becoming your mother is the greatest thing I will ever do,” she wrote. “I love you, my little men.”
The Hollywood actress shared a rare insight into her life as a mother in August 2018 when she shared a candid photograph of her getting her hair dyed as she breastfed her son.
“Keep going !!! #breastfeedingweek non-chemical hair dye,” she wrote. “No chemicals at all!!! Keep Baby safe !!! And milk pure. Oh and also no cabbage or broccoli or alcohol and any type of chemicals!”
In December 2015, just a few months after Solal was born, George shared a sweet post to Instagram of her son’s tiny baby foot.
“It goes so fast…” she captioned the post.