Breville The Kitchen Wizz 8 Plus Food Processor Silver from Myer, which you can shop here for $299
Process or blend in one appliance, with The Kitchen Wizz 8 Plus Food Processor that makes light work of heavy tasks with its Powerful 1000W Motor.
It also includes an innovative Potato Peeler, a 1.5 Litre blender with Mini Kinetix Blade and Bowl system, an adjustable slicer, a quad blade to evenly process tough cuts of meat, as well as a dough blade that mixes and deneads.
Mealio Hot & Cold Blender - Professional Soup Maker & Smoothie Blender in 1 from Kleva Range, which you can shop here for $249
Make preparing hot soups and cool smoothies easy with Mealio, which promises to deliver both nutritious and delicious results.
With its built-in culinary intelligence, this hot and cold blender can get restaurant quality results packed full of nutritional goodness at just the push of a button.
Russell Hobbs 3-in-1 Juice & Blend from Myer, which you can shop here for $129
The 3-in-1 Juice & Blend helps you enjoy delicious smoothies and juices quickly and easily without using a range of appliances.
Serving as a juicer, press and blender, you can try out a range of recipes and flavours for when you're craving something different.
Nutribullet Mega Pack 900 Watts from The Good Guys, which you can shop here for $99
Create your perfect morning blends with the Nutribullet 900 Watt Mega Pack NB9-1107AK, featuring an extractor blade and milling blade with a 900-watt motor.
It powerfully blends seeds, nuts and tough skins when blending your juice or smoothie and the extra milling blade even blends coffee beans.
Smith & Nobel Retro Blender Black 1.5L from Harris Scarfe, which you can shop here for $79.99
The Smith & Nobel Retro Blender Black 1.5L is a powerful, efficient, and versatile kitchen essential with a classic retro style.
It has a powerful motor with two-speed settings that blends through ice, fruit, veggies, and more, while a large 1.5L glass jug provides more than enough room for smoothies, juices and general home cooking.
Smeg 50s Retro Style Blender - Black from The Good Guys, which you can shop here for $279
This black Smeg blender has four speeds with three pre-set programs including Smoothie, Ice Crush and Pulse.
With a strong 1.5 litre Tritan BPA-free jug and transparent lid, you can see exactly what's happening inside, and its heavy-duty stainless steel dual blades are removable for easy cleaning.