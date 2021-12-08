Breville The Kitchen Wizz 8 Plus Food Processor. Myer

Breville The Kitchen Wizz 8 Plus Food Processor Silver from Myer, which you can shop here for $299

Process or blend in one appliance, with The Kitchen Wizz 8 Plus Food Processor that makes light work of heavy tasks with its Powerful 1000W Motor.

It also includes an innovative Potato Peeler, a 1.5 Litre blender with Mini Kinetix Blade and Bowl system, an adjustable slicer, a quad blade to evenly process tough cuts of meat, as well as a dough blade that mixes and deneads.

Mealio Hot & Cold Blender. Kleva Range

Mealio Hot & Cold Blender - Professional Soup Maker & Smoothie Blender in 1 from Kleva Range, which you can shop here for $249



Make preparing hot soups and cool smoothies easy with Mealio, which promises to deliver both nutritious and delicious results.

With its built-in culinary intelligence, this hot and cold blender can get restaurant quality results packed full of nutritional goodness at just the push of a button.

Russell Hobbs 3-in-1 Juice & Blend. Myer

Russell Hobbs 3-in-1 Juice & Blend from Myer, which you can shop here for $129

The 3-in-1 Juice & Blend helps you enjoy delicious smoothies and juices quickly and easily without using a range of appliances.

Serving as a juicer, press and blender, you can try out a range of recipes and flavours for when you're craving something different.

Nutribullet Mega Pack 900 Watts. The Good Guys

Nutribullet Mega Pack 900 Watts from The Good Guys, which you can shop here for $99

Create your perfect morning blends with the Nutribullet 900 Watt Mega Pack NB9-1107AK, featuring an extractor blade and milling blade with a 900-watt motor.

It powerfully blends seeds, nuts and tough skins when blending your juice or smoothie and the extra milling blade even blends coffee beans.

Smith & Nobel Retro Blender. Harris Scarfe

Smith & Nobel Retro Blender Black 1.5L from Harris Scarfe, which you can shop here for $79.99

The Smith & Nobel Retro Blender Black 1.5L is a powerful, efficient, and versatile kitchen essential with a classic retro style.

It has a powerful motor with two-speed settings that blends through ice, fruit, veggies, and more, while a large 1.5L glass jug provides more than enough room for smoothies, juices and general home cooking.

Smeg 50s Retro Style Blender. The Good Guys

Smeg 50s Retro Style Blender - Black from The Good Guys, which you can shop here for $279

This black Smeg blender has four speeds with three pre-set programs including Smoothie, Ice Crush and Pulse.

With a strong 1.5 litre Tritan BPA-free jug and transparent lid, you can see exactly what's happening inside, and its heavy-duty stainless steel dual blades are removable for easy cleaning.