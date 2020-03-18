“He was funny, kind and multi-talented. But even more than that, a loving friend. I will miss him,” Burnett, 86, said in a statement.
The well-loved actor and comedian appeared on various TV shows following Wonder Woman, including The Love Boat, before retiring to start his own business — a company named “Star Waggons” that leased out trailers to the entertainment industry.
“When I was on Wonder Woman, [the producers] gave me a very nice motor home they had rented from some private owner in the Valley,” he told Los Angeles magazine in 2013.
“I said, ‘Well, if I had a motor home, would you rent it from me?'”
“I was always entrepreneurial-oriented, trying to find a business to get into,” he added.