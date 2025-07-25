Every good dog deserves a treat on their birthday – how about an extra $10k to splash?

Man’s best friend is more than just a friend – they’re family! Whether it’s their actual birthday or their ‘gotcha’ day (when you picked them up), spoil your dog the right way with these paw-some gifts.

And who knows? You might even score $10,000 while you’re at it (scroll for details).

From their best-selling no-pull harness kits to their newly launched premium dog supplements, Pawezy covers everything from daily walks to daily wellness!

This no pull harness kit is not only practical for daily walks, but also a fashion statement for your stylish pup.

The design comes in four colour variations, but we’re loving this ‘Daydream’ moment.

Most dog treats are packed with preservatives and additives that are doing nothing for their health.

So, skip the junk food – your furry friend deserves better!

CLEAR Dog Treats are 100% natural – meaning no artificial colours, added sugar, additives, or preservatives!

They’re also all Australian & New Zealand sourced ingredients. CLEAR Dog Treats offers over 80 different kinds of treats, with different proteins so you’ll find something that suits your dog’s taste and dietary needs.

You’ll never have to stress about dog hair in the car with this bad boy!

It’s designed to suit the backseats of all standard cars, SUVs and trucks with effortless installation.

To clean up, just give it a wipe and shake – that’s all there is to it! Consider this your new best friend.

More than 2 in 5 Aussies have sent cards to their pet for their birthday, according to Moonpig, and they’ve heard that loud and clear!

With two thirds saying their pet’s birthday is just as important as a human birthday, Moonpig has launched an exclusive range of cute “Gotcha Day” cards to honour the surge of pet celebrations!

Gotcha Day is the anniversary of the day a pet was adopted or when a pet joins a family, when their birthday is unknown.

Use the code GOTCHADAY at checkout for a free card to celebrate your pet this winter.