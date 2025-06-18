Every dog owner wants nothing but the best for their pet, especially when it comes to their food.

Quality food promises a shiny coat, ensuring they receive their required nutrients and supporting their physical and mental well-being.

That’s where CLEAR Dog Treats come in.

Business and dog owners Karen and Peter Boxall were frustrated with the lack of high-quality and healthy dog treats available in stores, so they set out to make their own.

They launched the brand in 2009, offering small bags to clients, but they had to rethink their business strategy when their demand increased.

Now, the company offers dog treats, food, and supplements, which include powders, gummies, broth, and hemp oil.

CLEAR Dog Treats are all-natural and are made from premium ingredients. (Credit: Supplied)

What makes CLEAR Dog Treats special?

The company’s products are 100% natural, so they don’t have any artificial colours, added sugar, additives, or preservatives.

The company sets itself apart from the rest by being one of the first in Australia to offer all-natural treats, which put dried meat front and centre.

However, there are vegetarian treats if that’s what you prefer, and treats if you have a cat.

CLEAR Dog Treats cater to your pet’s dietary and health needs. (Credit: Supplied)

With more than 80 treats to choose from, you can pick any meat or fish protein you wish for your fur baby.

If your dog has any specific health issues, some treats also support pets with pancreatitis and joint pain. Treats also target specific needs, such as being low-fat, long-lasting, and for dogs being trained.

Not only that, but ingredients are locally and ethically sourced from Australia and New Zealand. To ensure standards are met, the brand also works directly with suppliers.

You can buy CLEAR Dog Treats for your pet from cleardogtreats.com.au.

