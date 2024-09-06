This dog bed promises orthopaedic support for pups

As someone with two labrador-kelpies at home, I understand the difference a good dog bed can make. Not only do dogs sleep more than people (between 12-14 hours a day, according to Purina UK), but they also use their dog beds to relax a lot.

If you have an older dog or have a breed that is prone to arthritis or joint issues, then it is even more important to pick a supportive dog bed.

Enter PlushMat! by Rover Pet Products. The PlushMat! Orthopaedic Pet Bed promises to alleviate and reduce pressure on joints as well as provide support to muscles. Plus, it can suit dogs large and small.

Orthopaedic support

The bed offers comfort and support for your dog and will even conform to your dog’s body shape. The orthopaedic mattress can reduce pressure on joints and also offers optimal skeletal and muscle support.

The high density foam will provide support for your dog from puppy to adult.

The PlushMat! is suitable for all sizes and breeds and provides a handy measuring guide to help you pick the right mat for your pooch.

Credit: Rover Pet products

Quality materials

The PlushMat! bed comes with a non-flatten guarantee because it’s made with a high density Australian-made orthopaedic mattress. The guarantee is for 5 years.

Not only this, but it offers an industry-leading 24 months manufacturing warranty.

The materials are 100% certified non-toxic and the entire bed is designed and made in the Hunter Valley region of Australia.

Style and practicality

The PlushMat! bed comes with over 20 designer fabrics to choose from so your dog bed can match your décor (and maybe your dog’s style!).

The covers are removable and machine washable, which is great no matter how clean your pooch is. There is also a hidden zip-in pocket design.

How the sizes work

The PlushMat! comes in four sizes: small, medium large and extra large.

Small: 71cm x 45cm x 8cm

Medium: 87cm x 60cm x 8cm

Large: 103cm x 73cm x 10cm

Extra large: 123cm x 85cm x 10cm

There are also custom sizes available. Just contact Rover Pet Products to discuss your options.

Optional add-ons

You can also request a few extras with your PlushMat! order, including:

A Sherpa topper to add a comfy extra layer to your dog’s bed

Mattress protector, which guards the internal mattress if your dog is prone to accidents.

Built-in blanket if your dog is a snuggler or burrower

Cost and ordering

You can order your PlushMat! online from Rover Pet Products for $135.96 (a 20% discount!).