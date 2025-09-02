  •  
The best sunglasses to shop for your face shape

The perfect pair awaits...
stephanie de nobile Senior Lifestyle Content Producer
Not only do sunglasses offer protection from the sun, but the right ones can instantly elevate an outfit.

But with so many trendy styles available to shop online, it’s hard to know which frames will look the most flattering on our face.

Not to stress! We’ve put together a handy guide on the best sunglasses to shop this season according to your face shape.

The best sunglases for an Oval Face Shape  

jennifer lopez wearing sunglasses
Jennifer Lopez’s aviator sunglasses suit her oval face shape. (Credit: Instagram)

How to tell: Your face is longer in length than it is in width, with a rounded forehead and jawline.  

We recommend: Sunglasses with petite-style frames or on the smaller side. Aviator styles also suit oval face shapes.

rubi black sunglasses from cotton on
(Credit: Cotton On )

01

Rubi Annalise Mini Round Sunglasses

$19.99 at Cotton On

quay gold sunglasses
(Credit: Quay) (Credit: Quay )

02

Quay ‘Anyways’ Sunglasses

$124 at Quay

sussan tort sunglasses
(Credit: Sussan)

03

Sussan Derry Dart Tort Sunglasses

$14.95 (usually $34.95) at Sussan

The best sunglasses for a Round Face Shape

selena gomez wearing sunglasses
Selena Gomez wears sleek sunglasses to flatter her round face shape. (Credit: Instagram )

How to tell: Face is almost as wide as it is long with a round jawline and shorter forehead.

We recommend: Angular frames like cat-eye or aviator styles.

le specs black sunglasses
(Credit: Le Specs )

01

Le Specs ‘The Stealth’ Sunglasses- Black

$80 at Le Specs

quay aviator sunglasses
(Credit: Quay )

02

Quay ‘High Key’ Sunglasses

$80 at Quay

rubi red sunglasses from cotton on
(Credit: Cotton On)

03

Rubi Eliza Subtle Cat Eye Sunglasses

$19.99 at Cotton On

The best sunglasses for a Square Face Shape

Ada Nicodemou wearing sunglasses
Ada Nicodemou’s angled sunglasses look great on her square face shape. (Credit: Instagram )

How to tell: Cheekbones and jawline are the same width as the forehead, with slightly angular edges.

We recommend: Frames that are longer in length. Rounded styles or a subtle cat-eye will also look flattering.

le specs cocoa sunglasses
(Credit: Le Specs )

01

Le Specs ‘Work it!’ Sunglasses- Cocoa

$95 at Le Specs

Specsavers x Elton John Eyewear Collection sunglasses
(Credit: Specsavers) (Credit: Specsavers )

02

Specsavers x Elton John Eyewear Collection Yellow Brick Road Sun RX

From $249 (2 pairs) at Specsavers

coach tortoise sunglasses
(Credit: Coach )

03

Coach Tortoise Sunglasses

$223 (usually $273) at Sunglass Hut

The best sunglasses for a Heart Face Shape

Reese Witherspoon wearing sunglasses
Reese Witherspoon’s trendy sunglasses pair perfectly with her heart shaped face. (Credit: Instagram

How to tell: Forehead is slightly wider than cheekbones with a sharper jawline and pointed chin.

We recommend: Rounded frames and wider styles will suit this face shape.

quay busy busy sunglasses
(Credit: Quay)

01

Quay ‘Busy Busy’ Sunglasses

$124 at Quay

ray ban clubmaster brown sunglasses
(Credit: Ray-Ban )

02

Ray-Ban Clubmaster Sunglasses

$261 at Ray-Ban

specsavers pink berry sunglasses
(Credit: Specsavers )

03

Specsavers Peahi Sun RX Sunglasses – Pink

From $149 (2 pairs) at Specsavers

stephanie de nobile
Senior Lifestyle Content Producer Stephanie De Nobile

After completing a Bachelor of Arts Media at Macquarie University, Steph then completed a Diploma of Fashion Business with a Statement of Attainment in Fashion Design at FBI College, while simultaneously interning for various magazine titles including InStyle, Dolly, and Shop Til You Drop. For the past six years, she has been writing and compiling fashion, beauty and homes content across Australia’s top weekly titles including New Idea, Who, and Woman’s Day. When she’s not writing about the latest fashion and beauty trends you can find her purchasing candles she doesn’t need and telling anyone who will listen why reputation is Taylor Swifts best album.

