The best sunglasses to shop for your face shape

Not only do sunglasses offer protection from the sun, but the right ones can instantly elevate an outfit.

But with so many trendy styles available to shop online, it’s hard to know which frames will look the most flattering on our face.

Not to stress! We’ve put together a handy guide on the best sunglasses to shop this season according to your face shape.

The best sunglases for an Oval Face Shape

Jennifer Lopez’s aviator sunglasses suit her oval face shape. (Credit: Instagram)

How to tell: Your face is longer in length than it is in width, with a rounded forehead and jawline.

We recommend: Sunglasses with petite-style frames or on the smaller side. Aviator styles also suit oval face shapes.

The best sunglasses for a Round Face Shape

Selena Gomez wears sleek sunglasses to flatter her round face shape. (Credit: Instagram )

How to tell: Face is almost as wide as it is long with a round jawline and shorter forehead.

We recommend: Angular frames like cat-eye or aviator styles.

The best sunglasses for a Square Face Shape

Ada Nicodemou’s angled sunglasses look great on her square face shape. (Credit: Instagram )

How to tell: Cheekbones and jawline are the same width as the forehead, with slightly angular edges.

We recommend: Frames that are longer in length. Rounded styles or a subtle cat-eye will also look flattering.

The best sunglasses for a Heart Face Shape

Reese Witherspoon’s trendy sunglasses pair perfectly with her heart shaped face. (Credit: Instagram

How to tell: Forehead is slightly wider than cheekbones with a sharper jawline and pointed chin.

We recommend: Rounded frames and wider styles will suit this face shape.

