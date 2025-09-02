The best sunglasses to shop for your face shape

Not only do sunglasses offer protection from the sun, but the right ones can instantly elevate an outfit.
But with so many trendy styles available to shop online, it’s hard to know which frames will look the most flattering on our face.
Not to stress! We’ve put together a handy guide on the best sunglasses to shop this season according to your face shape.
The best sunglases for an Oval Face Shape
How to tell: Your face is longer in length than it is in width, with a rounded forehead and jawline.
We recommend: Sunglasses with petite-style frames or on the smaller side. Aviator styles also suit oval face shapes.
01
Rubi Annalise Mini Round Sunglasses
$19.99 at Cotton On
02
Quay ‘Anyways’ Sunglasses
$124 at Quay
03
Sussan Derry Dart Tort Sunglasses
$14.95 (usually $34.95) at Sussan
The best sunglasses for a Round Face Shape
How to tell: Face is almost as wide as it is long with a round jawline and shorter forehead.
We recommend: Angular frames like cat-eye or aviator styles.
01
Le Specs ‘The Stealth’ Sunglasses- Black
$80 at Le Specs
02
Quay ‘High Key’ Sunglasses
$80 at Quay
03
Rubi Eliza Subtle Cat Eye Sunglasses
$19.99 at Cotton On
The best sunglasses for a Square Face Shape
How to tell: Cheekbones and jawline are the same width as the forehead, with slightly angular edges.
We recommend: Frames that are longer in length. Rounded styles or a subtle cat-eye will also look flattering.
01
Le Specs ‘Work it!’ Sunglasses- Cocoa
$95 at Le Specs
02
Specsavers x Elton John Eyewear Collection Yellow Brick Road Sun RX
From $249 (2 pairs) at Specsavers
03
Coach Tortoise Sunglasses
$223 (usually $273) at Sunglass Hut
The best sunglasses for a Heart Face Shape
How to tell: Forehead is slightly wider than cheekbones with a sharper jawline and pointed chin.
We recommend: Rounded frames and wider styles will suit this face shape.
01
Quay ‘Busy Busy’ Sunglasses
$124 at Quay
02
Ray-Ban Clubmaster Sunglasses
$261 at Ray-Ban
03