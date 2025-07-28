Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

There’s no denying we like to online shop. If we know what we want, find it on sale, and can have it delivered within a few days—that’s an ultimate win in our eyes.

Advertisement

It also means not battling the weekend crowds and carpark at the local shopping centre.

And while we love shopping for ourselves, we’re also a little curious about what everyone else is buying. A new suitcase for a holiday? Everyday essentials that have gone viral online?

If you’re just as nosy as we are, you’re in luck—we did the digging and rounded up the top products that you (yes, you!) snapped up this month.

It’s no surprise that with Amazon Prime Day earlier in the month (and plenty of sales happening year-round), plenty of products were ordered on Amazon.

Advertisement

But regardless of where they were purchased, there are some fantastic buys from you all this month.

From home organisation to everyday essentials, these are the products our New Idea readers bought in July!

Feshory 4 Pack Extra Large Airtight Food Storage Containers $39.99 at Amazon Is your kitchen storage a little chaotic? Don’t worry, you’re certainly not the only one. These extra large food containers go a long way to help organise your cupboards. shop now

Dyson Supersonic Nural™ Intelligent hair dryer $749 at Amazon There were some incredible Prime Day sales on Dyson products, so it’s no wonder the Nural Intelligent hair dryer was snapped up. With five attachments and intelligent drying, it’s one of the best hair dryers on the market. shop now

Advertisement

Scrub Mommy – Multipurpose Cleaning Scrubber and Sponge $5.99 at Amazon The ultimate kitchen cleaner, the Scrub Mommy is great for easy, functional cleaning. Versatile for all cleaning tasks, it lasts for up to eight weeks with proper care. No more replacing your scrubbers every few days! shop now

Scrub Daddy Sponge Caddy Universal Household Sponge Holder $6.95 at Amazon Of course, if you’re buying a Scrub Mommy, a sponge holder is the perfect addition. Easily attaching to your sink, it features an open air design for draining and drying, meaning your scrubber has a place to dry without taking up bench space. shop now

Ceramic Reusable Bottle $69.95 at Frank Green If you’re thinking about ditching plastic for a ceramic water bottle, Frank Green is the go-to. Every detail of their reusable bottles is customisable, so you can create the perfectly colour-coordinated drink bottle of your dreams. shop now

Gouiia Air Fryer Disposable Paper Liners $11.98 at Amazon Those who have an air fryer know how that cleaning it out after cooking can be a laborious task, depending on what you’ve cooked. With these disposable paper liners, harsh scrubbing is long behind you, and a quick wipe over will do the trick. shop now

Advertisement

Omebel Sunrise Alarm Clock & White Noise Machine $89.99 at Amazon I have to admit, this purchase was from me. I wanted an alarm clock that was a little less intense than my phone alarm, and this well and truly delivers. Between the gentle wake up and soothing white noise, this machine has turned my bedroom into a sanctuary. shop now

Instant Pot Vortex Plus 5.7L Air Fryer $269 at Amazon If you don’t already own an air fryer… I’m sorry to say that you’re truly missing out. It’s the appliance that can do just about anything, and perfect for those who want crispy foods without the oil consumption that comes with deep frying. shop now

BLACK LORD Foldable Walking Pad Treadmill $299.95 at Amazon There’s no denying it—walking pads are having a serious moment. Whether you’re looking to stroll while you work or sneak in extra steps during the day, they’re the ultimate low-effort fitness hack. shop now

Heller Popcorn Maker $45 at The Good Guys Turns out, a popcorn maker is a must-have in plenty of Aussie homes. Quite a few of you picked up this Heller model from The Good Guys—a total bargain that brings that cinema-style snack straight to your couch. shop now

Advertisement

Panasonic Nanoe & Mineral Hairdryer $379 at Amazon A good hair dryer makes all the difference—especially in winter, when sunshine and warmth are in short supply. Panasonic’s Nanoe technology takes things up a notch, infusing hair with hydrating mineral ions that help protect against damage while leaving it smooth, shiny and healthy. shop now

Stanley Quencher H2.0 800ml $70 at The Iconic The Stanley water bottle is definitely having its moment in the spotlight. With a sturdy carry handle for easy transport and double-wall vacuum insulation to keep your drink ice-cold for hours, it’s as practical as it is popular. shop now