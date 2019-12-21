-
Queen Elizabeth photographed looking down in midst of Prince Philip hospitalisation news
Buckingham Palace confirms the news
The 93-year-old was snapped sporting a pink ensemble, matching headscarf and carrying her signature handbag.
The photographs come hours after Buckingham Palace confirmed her husband Philip had been hospitalised.
A statement read: "The Duke of Edinburgh travelled from Norfolk this morning to the King Edward VII Hospital in London for observation and treatment in relation to a pre-existing condition.
"The admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness' Doctor."
Queen Elizabeth has kicked off her Christmas break.
Her Majesty made the trip to her estate in Sadringham despite husband Prince Philip being hospitalised.
A source revealed to PEOPLE that the Duke did not travel by ambulance.
“It was a planned admission, and he walked into the hospital unaided,” the source claims.
A source revealed to PEOPLE that the Duke's hospitalisation is a planned admission.
It is unclear as to whether the Duke will miss Christmas with the family.
It’s unclear how long Philip will remain in the hospital — or if he’ll miss Christmas with the family.
The Duke of Edinburgh retired from a life of royal duties in 2017 when he was 96 years of age.