"And when I looked at the energy between them, she was doing a lot of acting but he was as pale as a ghost. I tend to think he has really realised what he’s given up," she continued.

“I think it’s now going to be a real issue between the two of them. The rift is coming, you’ll see it."

Georgina also shared her thoughts on The Queen.

“Everybody’s seeing that she’s going downhill," said about The Queen. Getty

“She’s a beautiful soul but I think she pushed herself to get to this stage.

“She’s been through so much with Andrew and Harry. She’s had COVID too.”

Earlier this month, The Queen celebrated a landmark 70 years on the throne with her Platinum Jubilee weekend.

The Queen made a surprise balcony appearance following the Platinum Pageant. Getty

Her Majesty cancelled multiple events due to mobility issues and "discomfort", but made a surprise appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony following the Platinum Pageant.

"While I may not have attended every event in person, my heart has been with you all; I remain committed to serving you to the best of my ability, supported by my family," The Queen wrote in a later statement.