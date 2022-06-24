"And when I looked at the energy between them, she was doing a lot of acting but he was as pale as a ghost. I tend to think he has really realised what he’s given up," she continued.
“I think it’s now going to be a real issue between the two of them. The rift is coming, you’ll see it."
Georgina also shared her thoughts on The Queen.
“She’s a beautiful soul but I think she pushed herself to get to this stage.
“She’s been through so much with Andrew and Harry. She’s had COVID too.”
Earlier this month, The Queen celebrated a landmark 70 years on the throne with her Platinum Jubilee weekend.
Her Majesty cancelled multiple events due to mobility issues and "discomfort", but made a surprise appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony following the Platinum Pageant.
"While I may not have attended every event in person, my heart has been with you all; I remain committed to serving you to the best of my ability, supported by my family," The Queen wrote in a later statement.