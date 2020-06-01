Princess Mary might be deal with a "Megxit" crisis of her own. Getty

“Harry and Meghan’s departure from the British royal family has probably speeded up any thoughts Joachim and Marie had about going their own way,” suggests Phil.

But why would the prince want to leave the royal fold? According to reports, it stems back to a long-running rivalry between Frederik, 52, and his younger brother, Joachim.

It’s understood the siblings have always had a competitive relationship, stemming from their respective positions within the royal family.

“Just like Harry, Joachim has always struggled with being the spare, not the heir,” says Phil.

The feud reportedly reached breaking point last year, resulting in Joachim taking up a one-year military training course in France, and whisking his family off to live in Paris.

At the time, the Danish royal family explained the move as a furtherment of Joachim’s military education.

But with the course now nearing its end, local Danish publication HER & NU recently reported that Joachim has been noticeably silent about what he intends on doing next.

“Soon Prince Joachim will have completed his military training in Paris and up until now he has not revealed what the family will do afterwards,” reported HER & NU.

“The education he has completed might very well lead to a job outside Denmark’s borders.”

The publication also speculated he could be considering following Prince Harry’s lead and be “distancing himself from royal life”.

With the scenario echoing that faced by Prince William and his wife Kate, there’s speculation the Danish royals have been sounding out their UK counterparts.

Phil confirms that Mary, 48, has recently been particularly interested in hearing how Kate, 38, managed the scenario involving her own brother-in-law.

“Kate told her the best way to deal with it was to rise above any difficulties and show a calm face to the public. The most important thing was to leave the door open if they change their minds.”

Phil cautions that Prince Joachim and Princess Marie should carefully consider their decision. “If Joachim decides to break away for a new life, he and Marie might find it hard to come back, as I’m sure Harry and Meghan would,” Phil adds.

