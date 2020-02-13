Harry and Meghan are trying to settle in Canada Getty

He also said he was sorry for all the problems he caused and would do anything to make it right.

The source also said that he called his grandmother and “grovelled to her.”

“Harry made a grovelling phone call to Her Majesty,” the palace source reportedly said.

“He told her he was sorry for the humiliation she suffered and only wanted to protect his wife and son. He said Meghan was unhappy and longed to escape from the confines of life in the royal fishbowl. But now, he sees he acted too soon — and should have demanded Meghan obey the rules.

“He says he misses England, his friends — and his family most of all. He begged her, ‘Please take me back!’”

But his plea won’t sit well with other royals according to the source.

William is still angry with Harry while his father Prince Charles is ‘furious’ with Meghan “who convinced her husband to abandon his duty, honour and country.”

The palace has not responded to the Enquirer’s sensational claims.

The news comes as Prince Harry is said to be in talks with banking giant Goldman Sachs in what is being touted as a "$2 billion deal" following his move to North America with Meghan Markle and son Archie.

The Mirror reports that discussions with the Duke of Sussex began in November, which shows that Megxit had been on the couple's minds weeks before they quit.

A PR guru told the British paper that the move could earn them £1 billion, almost $2 billion, in corporate deals and brand ambassador roles.

If it all goes to plan, Harry will be following in the footsteps of David Beckham and Gwyneth Paltrow.

But it seems that happiness doesn’t necessarily follow...