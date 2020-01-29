Simon and Camilla's son look similar at comparable ages New Idea

‘My grandmother, who worked for the Queen, told me outright that I was Camilla and Charles’ son many times,’ Simon exclusively tells New Idea.

Simon has taken his case to the High Court in what he describes as the most ‘significant’ step so far in his fight for the truth.

‘This is most explosive thing that’s ever happened to the palace,’ says Simon. ‘It’s definitely the most significant step I’ve taken so far – I’ve had to force a deadline, hold them to a date, because we need answers.’





Simon with wife Elvianna New Idea

Simon was born on April 5, 1966, in Gosport, Portsmouth, in the UK.



At the age of 18 months, he was adopted by a local couple named Karen and David Day. His adoptive grandparents, Winifred and Ernest, both worked for the Queen and Prince Philip in one of their royal households. Ernest Bowlden received an Imperial Service Award for his work for Her Majesty.



Simon’s grandmother told him many times he was Camilla and Charles’ child. ‘She didn’t just hint at it, she told me outright,’ he says.

Charles and Camilla have declined to comment Getty

Simon says he has learnt that Charles and Camilla first became close in 1965, and just months later, in the lead-up to when Simon was born, Camilla mysteriously disappeared for at least nine months, while Charles was sent to Australia.



Adding to the mystery, the hospital where Simon was reportedly born didn’t deliver babies at the time and the names of the parents listed on his birth certificate were fictitious.



Simon has firm recollections of being taken to houses around Portsmouth as a little boy, where he would spend time with the woman he believes was Camilla while protection officers and his adoptive parents waited outside.

For more, see this week's New Idea - out now.