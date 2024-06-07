With June well and truly underway, that means it’s the perfect time to take advantage of the hotly-anticipated 2024 EOFY sale and score some fantastic bargains. Retailers are offering hot deals to clear out stock, allowing you to save big on typically pricey items.

So, if you’ve had your eye on a new robot vacuum cleaner or a pair of Apple AirPods, there’s never been a better time to click through to checkout and take advantage of these incredible offers.

The best tech sales in Australia 2024

To help you make the most of the EOFY sale, we’ve rounded up some of the best tech deals that’ll help you save the big bucks on a whole range of must-haves.

The Good Guys: Deals on laptops, TVs, phones, kitchen appliances and more

Amazon: Mid-year sale happening now

Kogan: Up to 55 per cent off appliances, tools, tech, TVs, appliances and more

Big W: Half price deals and massive savings across tech, audio equipment and more

Betta Home Living: EOFY Latitude Bonus Gift Card – up to 60 months interest free + up to $1000 on purchases over $1000

Designer Appliances: Unmissable offers on luxury brands

HP: Get up to 25 per cent off select PCs + Bonus Gift Card Offer

Appliances Online: Hot Offers and clearance items all June

Dyson: Save up to $550 on selected technology like vacuum cleaners and robot vacs

Shark Australia: Save up to 56 per cent off vacuums

MyDeal: Slashed prices across multiple categories

Catch: Huge EOFY sale happening now

What we’d buy in the EOFY tech sales 2024

Still unsure? Keep scrolling for our top suggestions…

Apple AirPods Pro 2nd generation with MagSafe charging case

$339.99 (usually $399) at Amazon

Now’s the time to snap up some discounted AirPods while you can, but get in quick because they’re not expected to last long.

“The Apple Store never have a sale and I couldn’t believe when I [saw] Amazon [had] a sale so had to get them,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “Love them! Thanks.”

Key features:

Adaptive audio

Automatic ear detection

Active noise cancellation

Transparency mode

Double tap control

Siri voice control

Longer battery life

Also available at:

$399 at The Good Guys

Philips 2200 Series LatteGo fully automatic coffee machine

$549 (usually $899) at The Good Guys

Easily brew up some aromatic coffee varieties like espresso, coffee and cappuccino at the touch of a button. It tops milk varieties with silky smooth froth, but is super easy to set up and can be cleaned in as little as 15 seconds!

Key features:

Intuitive touch display

LatteGo milk system

Aroma seal protects and preserves coffee beans

Three aromatic coffees

12-step grinder adjustment

Dishwasher safe parts

Also available at:

Ecovacs DEEBOT N8 robot vacuum cleaner

$368 (usually $999) at Amazon

Offering a whopping $631 off and with over 2370 five-star reviews on Amazon, it’s easy to see why customers are snapping this deal up at lightning speed.

“The Deebot N8 robovac is a great little machine,” said one reviewer. “It vacuums my two levels according to my set schedule. Now I can get on with the important things in life while enjoying living in a clean tidy house.”

Key features:

Powerful suction

Long lasting battery

Revolutionary dToF laser navigation

Carpet detection technology

OZMO mopping technology

Auto-boost suction power

Also available at:

Philips essential compact air fryer

$99 (usually $199) at Myer

Enjoy healthy food that’s crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, thanks to the Rapid Air Technology in this air fryer. There’s a world of possibilities at your fingertips: frying, baking, grilling, roasting, and even reheating.

Key features:

Rapid Air Technology cooks to crispy perfection

Cooks delicious food fast

12-in-1 cooking functions

Time and temperature control

Easy to use and clean

App comes with hundreds of recipes by nutritional experts

Also available at:

TCL 75 Inch C745 4K UHD Premium QLED Smart Google TV

$1791 (usually $2999) at Appliances Online

Experience stunning picture quality, immersive sound and smooth gaming with the TCL C745 QLED 4K Google TV. This feature-packed TV delivers breath-taking visuals with rich colours, sharp details and smooth motion thanks to its QLED technology and powerful processor.

Key features:

Stunning 4K QLED display

Dolby Vision IQ & Atmos

Exceptional gaming features

Smart TV powered by Google TV

Also available at:

$1688 at The Good Guys

How long do EOFY sales last?

EOFY sales in Australia typically run throughout June. While some retailers might start offering deals earlier in late May, most sales are in full swing by June 1st and last until the end of the month on June 30th. This gives you a whole month to hunt for bargains and snag that perfect tech item you’ve been eyeing!

How does the EOFY sale compare to other sales?

The EOFY sale often has bigger discounts compared to other sales like Black Friday and Boxing Day because retailers are eager to clear out stock before the new financial year. This makes it a great time to find sweet deals on a wide range of products, often beating sales in similar events.

