Australia’s most popular TV host has been REVEALED!

Australia’s beloved TV personalities have been ranked in a first-of-its-kind report, and a fan favourite has come out on top.

The Top Talent Report from Talent Corp has revealed that Robert Irwin is the most popular TV personality in the country.

The I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! host, who is also competing on the US version of Dancing with the Stars, also earned the same recognition last year.

Robert Irwin is the most popular Australian TV host in 2025. (Credit: Channel 10)

The report by the Australian Talent Index measures consumer awareness, attitudes, and sentiments towards Australian talents, including celebrities, broadcasters, comedians, sports stars, and chefs.

This year, more than 4,000 Aussies were surveyed by Lewers Research, where they rated 500 personalities.

So, who else made the list?

In second place is The Hundred host Hamish Lee, who, for the first time, ranked higher than his long-time friend, Hamish Blake, who is third.

Rounding out the top five are Glenn Robbins and Tipping Point Australia host, Todd Woodbridge.

Then, MasterChef Australia judge Poh Ling Yeow, Shaun Micallef, Kitty Flannigan, The Block host Shelley Craft, and Channel Nine journalist Peter Overton also made the top 10.

Adam Hills, A Current Affair host Ally Langdon, Catriona Roundtree, Love Island Australia host Sophie Monk, and journalist Tara Brown, also made the list.

Rebecca Gibney has been named as the most popular female celebrity in Australia. (Credit: Getty)

Who are the most popular celebrities in Australia overall?

Robert also came out on top on Talent Corp’s overall list, with Andy and Hamish also making the top three.

For the first time, Rebecca Gibney made her debut on the list in fourth place, and is Australia’s most popular female celebrity.

TV host Dr Chris Brown also made the list of the most popular Australian celebrities. (Credit: Getty)

Following behind is Dr Chris Brown, Glenn Robbins, My Kitchen Rules host Manu Feildel, with Marcia Hines, Todd, and Poh making their debuts in the top 10.

Shaun Micallef, Kitty Flannigan, Johanna Griggs, Shelley Craft, Peter Overton, Adam, Ally Langdon, Catriona Roundtree, MasterChef Australia alumni Julie Goodwin, and Logie winner Lynne McGranger are also included in the list.