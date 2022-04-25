Nigella has been confirmed for My Kitchen Rules this year. Seven

The international cooking star added that she is “so looking forward” to working alongside Manu as co-host for the series.

“Although he’s a chef and I’m a home cook, the fact is we both just want to eat good food,” she said in a statement shared by the Seven Network.

“I feel I’ve got a lot to learn from him, but just know we’ll have a lot of fun in the process. I can't wait!”

“We make the perfect team.” Seven

Manu echoed a similar sentiment, saying he was “very excited” and “thrilled” to be sitting back at the head of the MKR table with Nigella at his side.

“As MKR judges, we make the perfect team with our years of experience in professional and home kitchens respectively,” he said.

“And as lovers of delicious food and a fabulous dinner party, I can promise you we’re also going to have a lot of fun. Bring it on!”

Manu has been a long-time host and judge on the show. Seven

Nigella is taking the place of former judge and paleo chef Pete Evans whom the Seven Network parted ways with in May 2020 after several budget cuts.

Just weeks before, Pete's company was fined over $25,000 by the Therapeutic Goods Administration after labelling a $15,000 lamp as a way to treat coronavirus.

“I wish Channel Seven, the crew and my dear mate Manu all the very best on their upcoming series,” he wrote on Telegram, since both his Facebook and Instagram pages have been removed for “COVID-19 misinformation breaches”.

“I will always cherish the many years we spent together, creating so many wonderful memories.”

Also joining MKR this season is award-winning food journalist and TV personality Matt Preston, while celebrity chefs Colin Fassnidge and Curtis Stone return as guest judges.

The new season of MKR will feature real people from all over the country, cooking real food in their own homes for the superstar judges and their fellow contestants.

My Kitchen Rules will premiere later this year on Channel 7 and 7plus.