Left: Ella and Mitch | Right: Tamara and Brent Nine

During their beach day, Brent was seen applying sunscreen to Ella’s back. They also enjoyed a stroll and some lunch.

On the same day, Brent’s TV bride, Tamara, was seen smiling from ear to ear as she headed out with Mitch in Queensland. She was later seen carrying a bunch of roses. Onlookers reveal the pair appeared close as they enjoyed the day together.

It’s yet to be seen if either of the swapped pairs will go the distance and reveal themselves as a couple on the experiment. Still, New Idea’s source insists one thing is certain – “production is seeing red” over the wildest cast ever.

Mitch and Tamara were spotted together. New Idea

It was a rocky start for Brent Vitiello and Tamara Djordjevic during their wedding. And while they managed to turn things back around, this couple swap is just the latest clue that things aren't looking promising for the couple.

Not only do they not follow each other on Instagram, in photos obtained by the Daily Mail, Tamara was spotted without her ring while running errands in Brisbane just hours before her TV wedding.

There's also the fact that Tamara appeared on the Today show alone to talk about their MAFS journey so far, and had a rather vague answer for Brent's absence.

It’s yet to be seen if either of the swapped pairs will go the distance and reveal themselves as a couple on the experiment. New Idea

When asked about Brent's whereabouts, Tamara told the hosts that he was "too tired" to make an appearance.

As for Ella and Mitch, despite the instant chemistry between the matched pair, the bride did voice some concerns, namely whether or not they could develop a deeper connection and go beyond the surface level.

"Him being younger than me, I was like, okay, this guy is probably not going to be as ready as I am. So I was concerned with his being ready for commitment."

For more, pick up a copy of New Idea. On sale now!

Ready to find your own romance without the reality TV drama? Sign up for eHarmony today!