Natalie and Collins
Just two weeks into the season and we've already seen one couple leave the experiment... Natalie Parham and Collins Christian.
Though Natalie and Collins' exit from the experiment was heartbreaking, it was no shock for MAFS fans. Over the course of their "married" life, Nat and Collins had a rocky time and arguably had the least chemistry out of the other couples matched on the show.
Though both very kind-hearted and energetic people, their personalities didn't mesh as well as the experts had hoped, causing a dramatic first dinner party when Nat had originally decided to leave the experiment just one week in.
However, Nat quickly returned to MAFS, determined to make it work with Collins. Unfortunately, she could not shake the feeling that their relationship was fake, even referring to Collin's reactions as an "Oscars performance". Collins' behaviour ultimately drove Nat further and further away.
At the first commitment ceremony, Nat wrote leave while Collins wrote stay. The two were forced to stay in the experiment according to MAFS rules, however, Natalie soon said her final goodbye to the experiment.
Want more on Married At First Sight? Check out the links below:
Which Married At First Sight 2024 couples are still together?
MAFS' Jono defends Ellie as their couple swap comes to light
How much are Married At First Sight contestants paid?
MAFS' Jayden Eynaud's shock ex-girlfriend confession
What are the MAFS 2023 stars doing now?
All the MAFS couples that have stayed together
Married At First Sight Australia airs Monday to Wednesday, 7:30pm, and Sunday, 7pm, on Channel 9 and 9Now.
Want an easier road to love? Sign up to eharmony today!