This season of Married At First Sight Australia has been... dramatic, to say the least. Having only had one commitment ceremony so far, we have already seen one couple leave the experiment, barely making it two weeks into their marriage.

For the 2024 season, we have been lucky enough to watch nine couples on their journey to finding love, but we know there is much more to come!

The experts have been on a mission to find Michael a match after his groom pulled out before even entering the experiment, AND we anticipate the intruders of the eleventh season to be entering the experiment very soon.

