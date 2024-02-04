Richard was amazed to discover that Andrea has her motorbike license. Nine

Richard made quite the entrance to his wedding by rocking up on a motorbike and making both families applaud. Meanwhile, Andrea got emotional on her way to the wedding and was having "second thoughts about opening her heart to the risk of getting hurt," resulting in her crying in the car before walking down the aisle.

She managed to compose herself and decided she was ready for her match, making her way excitedly down the aisle to meet Richard who she overjoyed to be matched with after feeling that instant attraction to him.

"I love Richard's silver hair and his tanned skin. He has the cutest glasses and a lovely smile and yeah, total silver fox." Andrea said. "I liked the look of you as I was walking down," she told him when they met at the alter.

Richard was just as ecstatic with his marriage to Andrea. "I couldn't wish for anything better," he said.

They are falling in love by the second! Nine

At the wedding reception, both Richard and Andrea got the tick of approval from each other's children and showed just how similar they really are.

Their first dance was slow, and while in Richard's arms, Andrea admitted that she "hate[s] this type of dancing"... Richard agreed and the two broke out in "daggy dancing," looking as happy as ever and giving us all a glimpse into how perfectly matched these two are.

"She genuinely seemed so happy," Andrea's daughter said

Cuddles and kisses in bed. Nine

Their first morning spent together proved that their attraction towards each other has continued to grow. They woke up in each other's arms and "giddy... reminiscent of their teenage years and falling in love for the very first time."

Andrea shared that she and Richard had some "long kisses" in bed on their first night. On the second morning of their honeymoon, their relationship got a little bit more heated as they took their marriage to the next level... Richard described their time together as a moment of "spontaneous combustion."

We can't wait to see what the future has in store for these two as the experiment continues.

