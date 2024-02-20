The instant attraction was definitely there for Jade and Ridge. Nine

Despite Ridge's fear that he wouldn't be attracted to the woman walking down the aisle coming into the experiment, he was pleasantly surprised when he saw Jade was the beautiful woman he had been partnered up with.

Ridge is no stranger to the spotlight... he is a professional weightlifter and has competed at the 2018 and 2022 Commonwealth Games, while also having appeared on Channel Seven's reality TV show First Dates in 2020.

His confidence is already proving to be very strong: "I don't want her to tell me how good-looking I am because I know that and I tell myself that every day," he said in his introduction to MAFS. "I don't need two people to tell me that," he added.

Ridge's confidence and his humourous personality come across as immature in some instances, and Jade and her family are already worried he won't be mature enough for Jade, ESPECIALLY seeing as though she has a seven-year-old daughter of her own.

The MAFS experts are aware of Ridge's playful personality however, they find it important to "bring someone into her life that can inject some fun" and believe Jade will be attracted to his masculine energy.

Will the two be able to make it work outside of the experiment? Nine

However, following a not-so-good first impression at the wedding ceremony and the reception, the two soon became very happy with each other.

Jade was able to set aside most of her reservations about Ridge after his surprising reaction to learning of Jade's daughter, which demonstrated to her that he was ready for the responsibility. "I'm in my little love bubble at the moment, Jade said.

Their bond proved to grow a lot stronger following the celebrations with Jade revealing to the camera that she and Ridge "banged" on their first night together.

Married At First Sight Australia airs Monday to Wednesday, 7:30pm, and Sunday, 7pm, on Channel 9 and 9Now.

