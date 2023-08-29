Speaking with Yahoo Lifestyle, Olivia revealed that she met the yet-to-be-identified man in December 2022 while holidaying in Europe.

Despite living on opposite sides of the world, Olivia and the man spoke every day for the next six months, Olivia ultimately moved to the remote Scottish town of Fort William to be with him.

This however is when things took a sad turn, with Olivia fast finding out that not everything was as it seemed with her "relationship."

In June 2023 Olivia announced she was moving to Scotland Instagram

"I wasn't going to share this publicly, but I think it's important to remind other girls not to ignore red flags from the start because you so desperately want it to work with someone. I feel like I've been completely scammed and made a fool out of," she told the publication.

"We spoke almost every day since we met at the start of the year and he told me he wanted me to meet his son once I got back to Scotland, told me he wanted to give things a real go between us, and made me feel so wanted after everything I'd been through after MAFS - but it was all lies."

Olivia captioned this photo with "where I belong 🤍" Instagram

According to Olivia, after arriving in Fort William she started feeling like something wasn't quite right after her "boyfriend" started to stop communicating with her.

"I had no idea what to do, or what I'd done wrong and a lady in a pub then approached me and asked if I was still seeing him. I told her 'Ah, that's a bit complicated' and she said: 'Don't. He has a girlfriend. He had a girlfriend the whole time. You can do better Pet.'"

Olivia has been travelling Europe with some new friends following her heartbreak Instagram

After realising she'd been taken for a ride, Olivia then set out on her own travels around Europe, which she says she will return home from to Australia in the coming weeks.

"Part of me is embarrassed to be coming home after all the articles made such a big deal out of me moving to the UK, but I'm proud of myself for at least giving it a go, being vulnerable and open to finding love again," she said.

"I just know next time I meet someone not to be so blinded by how much I want it to work."