Olivia and Aaron spotted in Sydney

“As soon as Aaron saw Olivia he made a beeline for her and squeezed onto her table. They spent around 20 minutes having a cosy chat,” a source told Yahoo Lifestyle.

“It seemed Aaron was into Olivia, but she wasn’t really feeling the same. Olivia ended up pulling him in for a big hug and gave him a friendly kiss on the cheek which he seemed to love.”

During his time on Beauty and the Geek Aaron made no secret of the fact he loves love, so it wouldn't be surprising if he was a Married at First Sight fan.

Last week Olivia revealed to her followers on Instagram how she’s been rebuilding her life post-Jackson. In response to a fan asking how single life was, Olivia said she had been mourning the lost future she expected to have with him.

Olivia shared her dating profile

“Less than a month ago my whole future was meant to be with Jackson… I’m sad that the life Jack and I thought we were going to have is no longer a reality, but optimistic that we will both find exactly what we’re looking for.”

Olivia also revealed that she is active on the dating app Hinge posting a screenshot of her profile. And she gave fans a glimpse of her ‘type’ showing an image of English actor Jack O’Connell with a caption stating “intelligent, hard-working, naughty boys.”

WATCH BELOW: Olivia Frazer addresses "feud" with Jessika Power